Jake Gyllenhaal says he rarely bathes himself because he believes it's better for 'skin maintenance'

By Anna Medaris Miller
Insider
Insider
 5 days ago

Jake Gyllenhaal participates during a Q&A panel on day two at the Ace Comic-Con at the Donald E Stephens Convention Center on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019, in Rosemont, Ill.

Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP

  • Jake Gyllenhaal told Vanity Fair he finds bathing to be "less necessary, at times."
  • He said it's better for "skin maintenance" since the body cleans itself.
  • There's some truth behind the idea of helping the skin maintain its natural oils and good bacteria.
Jake Gyllenhaal is increasingly disillusioned with showering - and he says the result isn't more dirt, it's better skin.

"More and more I find bathing to be less necessary, at times," the 40-year-old actor and new face of Prada's Luna Rossa Ocean fragrance told Vanity Fair in an interview about "all things aquatic" given the campaign's nautical vibe.

Gyllenhaal said he's all for good manners and good breath, per an Elvis Costello lyric , but that "there's a whole world of not bathing that is also really helpful for skin maintenance, and we naturally clean ourselves."

That said, the New York City resident said he's awed by loofahs: "I always am baffled that loofahs come from nature. They feel like they've been made in a factory but, in fact, it's just not true," he told the magazine's Laura Regensdorf. "Since I was young, it's amazed me."

Bathing less can help protect your skin's natural oils and good bacteria

Gyllenhaal isn't the only celebrity who's just not that into bathing. Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis recently said they don't bathe their children every day , and limit soap themselves.

There's some truth behind the theory that bathing less is better for the skin . After all, like the gut, the skin has its own ecosystem of bacteria, good and bad. Too much scrubbing and foaming can eat away at the good bacteria, while taking a more moderate cleansing approach can help it do its job to maintain a healthy balance .

Over-bathing can also strip away natural oils that help protect hair and skin, Daniel Ganjian , a pediatrician at Providence Saint John's Health Center in Santa Monica, California, previously told Insider . "It's good to keep those natural oils going."

Bathing too little can lead to BO and infections

Experts say you shouldn't give up bathing altogether, of course: Too few showers and you'll wind up with BO, if not more significant consequences like acne and skin infections . Some people, too, need more frequent baths, like those with diabetes who are susceptible to skin infections and those with obesity who can develop infections between skin folds.

Elaine Larson, professor emerita at Columbia University School of Nursing, told the Wall Street Journal adults should shower every three to seven days, depending on their age and activity level. The American Academy of Dermatology Association recommends babies take two baths a week and older kids take at least one bath a week .

Read the original article on
Insider

