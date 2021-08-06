Illinois Adult-Use Weed Sales Hit All-Time High In July With $128M Powered By Lollapalooza Festival, But State Licensing Process Is Still Under Attack

With the number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations rising consistently in Illinois, organizers struggle to decide whether or not to hold scheduled street festivals. When Illinois began opening up about seven weeks ago, residents breathed a sigh of relief. Like people everywhere, we’d been on lockdown for the better part of 18 months. While there were short episodes where numbers went down and there was a loosening of regulations, they were not permanent. Once Illinois opened, however, there was a sense that this time the decrease in numbers and continuing trend was here to stay. All of a sudden, people everywhere were walking around without masks, all businesses opened, and not too long after this occurred, there was a shift where fully vaccinated people could walk around inside without masks.