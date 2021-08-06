Illinois Adult-Use Weed Sales Hit All-Time High In July With $128M Powered By Lollapalooza Festival, But State Licensing Process Is Still Under Attack
Recreational cannabis sales in Illinois just set another record for the month of July, hitting an all-time high of $128 million. While the booming industry can be attributed to the easing of pandemic-related restrictions, a major push came from Lollapalooza – the 4-day music festival that has been going on for 30 years, reported the Chicago Tribune.www.benzinga.com
