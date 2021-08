Polish death metal legends VADER released their much acclaimed 15th full-length, Solitude In Madness, in 2020 and proved to the world that even after almost 40 years of existence they were still one of the leading forces within their genre … and beyond. However, let’s not forget that the year 2020 also marked the 25th-anniversary of VADER‘s classic and much sought-after 2nd album De Profundis (first released in 1995 in Poland), which hasn’t been properly available in physical form in about two decades, although it’s regarded by many fans as one of the best albums in the band’s catalog.