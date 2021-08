All is not lost despite the fact that Xavien Howard feels disrespected by the Miami Dolphins. In fact, it’s far from being lost and Howard could still be in the plans. By now, you know, Xavien Howard wants the Dolphins to trade him. We expected that, the Dolphins probably expected that. He took to social media on Tuesday and said that he and his agent requested that some money be shifted into guarantees and that the Dolphins refused. Later we learned that he wanted an additional $4 million moved to this year’s salary. That may not seem like a lot until you look at his current contract that will pay him $13 million this year.