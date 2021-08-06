Partnership Customizes Tire for Fisker Ocean Electric Vehicle
Fisker Inc. has selected Bridgestone as the exclusive tire partner for the soon-to-debut Fisker Ocean vehicle. The all-electric SUV will sit on custom-developed Bridgestone Potenza Sport tires for vehicles sold in Europe and select models sold in North America. The Potenza Sport tires deliver an optimal driving experience focused on ride comfort and handling stability, and are engineered for low rolling resistance. This conserves the Fisker Ocean’s battery energy by ensuring that less power is required to move the vehicle’s tires.ngtnews.com
