‘Spider-Man’ Breakout Jacob Batalon to Star in Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

As far as unsubstantiated crazy internet rumors go, this one takes the cake. Earlier a paparazzi photo appeared on Twitter from Marvel YouTube Pelicomic, who made the claim that actress Kirsten Dunst, seen clearly in the photo, was joined by Marvel's Daredevil star Deborah Ann Woll, seemingly wearing a mask. They went on to imply that the pair being seen together lent credence to the rumor/theory that perhaps they're both going to appear in Spider-Man: No Way Home. The person in the image reported to be Woll does bear a striking resemblance to her, but Woll herself replied to the viral tweet to confirm it's not her.