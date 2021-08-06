Cancel
‘Spider-Man’ Breakout Jacob Batalon to Star in Syfy’s ‘Reginald the Vampire’

By Jullian Montes-Pearson
Cover picture for the articleThe Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Jacob Balaton (Spider-Man: Homecoming) will be moving to television at Syfy. The actor, best known for his role as Ned Leeds in the Spider-Man: Homecoming trilogy, will lead the new series, Reginald the Vampire, based on the Fat Vampire series by author Johnny B. Truant (Invasion). Balaton currently awaits the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home on December 17.

