Masks 'strongly' recommended inside Hudson city facilities, manager says
HUDSON — City employees and visitors are strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside municipal facilities starting Monday. Hudson City Manager Jane Howington said she is "strongly recommending" that everyone in municipal buildings wear a facial covering after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Summit County Public Health issued mask advisories. The advisories were issued by the agencies due to the rise in COVID-19 cases both nationally and in Summit County.www.beaconjournal.com
Comments / 0