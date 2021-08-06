Cancel
Masks 'strongly' recommended inside Hudson city facilities, manager says

beaconjournal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUDSON — City employees and visitors are strongly encouraged, regardless of vaccination status, to wear masks while inside municipal facilities starting Monday. Hudson City Manager Jane Howington said she is "strongly recommending" that everyone in municipal buildings wear a facial covering after both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Summit County Public Health issued mask advisories. The advisories were issued by the agencies due to the rise in COVID-19 cases both nationally and in Summit County.

Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).
Muskingum County, OHycitynews.com

Health Department: mask are recommended

Following an uptick in cases of COVID-19, county health officials are recommending masks be worn in all indoor settings. The ‘Mask Advisory,’ which was issued Monday morning, is designed to reduce the spread of the virus locally, and protect the hospital from becoming overwhelmed with patients. During a special press...
Hernando County, FLhernandosun.com

Developing story: Health Department to begin Testing at Fairgrounds

Robin Napier and Director of Nursing Danielle Taylor and of the Hernando County Health Department updated the commissioners at the regular meeting today (August 10, 2021) on the current state of positive COVID-19 cases with respect to the recent rise in cases, and the addition the Delta variant of the novel coronavirus.
Hudson, MIwlen.com

Hudson City Council Votes to Stop Paying Severance Money to Former Manager

Hudson, MI – The Hudson City Council voted to stop paying severance money to Steven Hartsel, their former City Manager. The 5-2 tally Tuesday night showed that the Council is clearly split on the issue…with Mayor Carmel Camp, Pam Ely, Rick Moreno, Carl Sword, and Darlene VandeZande voting ‘yes’ … and Lee Daugherty and Lee Ann Minton voting ‘no.’
Sierra County, CAsierracountyprospect.org

Sierra County Public Health News 8/11/21

LeTina Vanetti brings our attention to the Sierra County Website up-to-date with an abundance of linked information from fires, to emergency alert enrollment and the latest COVID case numbers (also attached):. Dixie Fire Incident Up-date 8/10/2021 19:00. Sierra County Emergency Alert Program with Everbridge. Sierra County COVID Case Map 8/11/2021...
Summit County, OHbeaconjournal.com

Does my student need a mask? Here's which Summit County schools are requiring masks.

As COVID-19 cases rise, parents, teachers and students are again facing the question of whether to wear mask in schools. Due to the growing presence of the delta variant of COVID-19, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently updated its masking guidance for K-12 schools, recommending universal indoor masking for all teachers, staff, students and visitors regardless of vaccination status.
Public Healthbeaconjournal.com

Green once again requiring use of masks in city-operated buildings

The city of Green has resumed requiring the use of masks in its municipal facilities. Mayor Gerard Neugebauer said Tuesday the decision to require face masks for staff and others entering indoor city facilities, such as the Central Administration Building, was a precautionary measure resulting from the resurgence of COVID-19 and its variants in recent weeks across the state and country.
Politicsbeaconjournal.com

Hudson planners reject 16-unit Barlow Road proposal

Hudson – With four of seven members present, the city's planning commission rejected a conditional use request that could have allowed construction of a 16-unit townhome development off Barlow Road just east of Darrow Road. Commissioner Melissa Jones moved to reject the request at the commission's meeting Monday. She was...
Energy Industrybeaconjournal.com

Green City Council approves $1.14 million energy-saving program

GREEN — City Council on Tuesday approved a 10-year, $1.14 million energy improvement program designed to make up for its own costs through efficiency savings. The package includes LED lighting, automated control systems and purchase of energy efficient equipment and ionization purification systems for city-owned facilities. Council approved the package...
Johnson City, TNwcyb.com

Johnson City requiring masks while inside city facilities

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City is requiring everyone inside its facilities to wear masks, regardless of vaccination status. City Manager Pete Peterson made the announcement Monday. “With a low vaccination rate and the highly contagious Delta variant, COVID-19 is again spreading rapidly in our community,” Peterson said. “The...
Jackson, MIWLNS

Jackson to require masks at city facilities starting Tuesday

JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS)– On Monday, Jackson Mayor Derek Dobies announced he had asked the city manager to institute a mask requirement for everyone, regardless of vaccination status. The requirement would take effect Tuesday. The mayor said he asked for the change after the city was designated a high-level area for...
Kennewick, WAnbcrightnow.com

Kennewick reinstates mask mandate in city facilities

KENNEWICK, WA - Mask mandates are back - at least in Kennewick. The city started requiring masks for everyone in city facilities regardless of vaccination status. The new mandate went into effect on August 5. City facilities include places like the police station, city hall and the Southridge Sports and...
Frederick, MDwfmd.com

Frederick City Facilities Return to Requiring Masks

Frederick, Md. – With Frederick now at the ‘substantial community transmission’ level, the city will be taking several steps to prioritize public and employee health. Frederick City buildings remain open to the public but masks are required for all entering City facilities. Depending on the length of your stay, you may be asked to complete a screening-in process.
Public Healthhollyspringsnc.gov

Masks Required Inside Holly Springs Government Buildings

Beginning Friday, Aug. 6, masks will be required to be worn inside Town of Holly Springs government facilities by everyone over 5 years of age, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are not required for outside activities. The requirement comes on the heels of the Centers for Disease Control recommendation that...
Schenectady County, NYDaily Gazette

To mask or not to mask? Some officials recommend face covering in facilities

While no mandates have been issued across Schenectady County, town municipal officials are urging residents to mask up in town facilities. A sign on Niskayuna Town Hall asks residents to put on a face covering as they enter the building. From there they have to do a health screening and have their temperature taken. In the Town Board meeting room, chairs are once again spaced 6 feet apart to promote social distancing.

