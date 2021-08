The Orioles placed Scott on the 10-day injured list Sunday due to a sprained left knee, Dan Connolly of The Athletic reports. Manager Brandon Hyde suggested that Scott wouldn't be in store for a long-term stay on the IL, but the lefty's move to the shelf nonetheless deprives Baltimore of one of its most trusted arms in the late innings. Through 48 appearances on the season, Scott has compiled a 3.95 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and 59:31 K:BB in 41 innings while picking up 14 holds.