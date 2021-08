Oil futures slumped Wednesday, with the U.S. benchmark finishing back below the $70-a-barrel threshold for the first time since July 20. Oil dropped for a third straight session, maintaining losses after the Energy Information Administration reported an unexpected rise in crude stocks last week. Worries about the spread of the delta variant of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 on global demand has weighed on oil this week. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell $2.41, or 3.4%, to close at $68.15 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.