Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

'Somebody's in Danger': 2 Months After Deaths of Prominent S.C. Mom and Son, Nobody Has Been Arrested

By Steve Helling
Posted by 
People
People
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe murders of two members of a prominent South Carolina family have shaken their community — and area residents are worried there's a killer on the loose. Paul Murdaugh, 22, and his 52-year-old mother, Maggie, were shot and killed on their 1,770-acre property in Islandton on June 7. Paul's father and Maggie's husband, Alex Murdaugh, a prominent South Carolina attorney, found their bodies that night.

people.com

Comments / 25

People

People

121K+
Followers
28K+
Post
46M+
Views
ABOUT

http://PEOPLE.com is the No. 1 site for celebrity news—and now you can subscribe to our Snapchat Discover channel!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking Crime News#Fitsnews Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related

Comments / 25

Community Policy