Laurinburg, NC

Chanel McClennahan and Michael Carmichael plan to be married

LAURINBURG — Sam and Linda McClennahan of Laurinburg have announced the engagement of their daughter, Chanel McClennahan of Laurinburg, to Michael Carmichael, the son of Charles and Sarah Carmichael of Laurinburg.

Chanel attended Scotland High School and Elizabeth City State University, and currently works for Partners in Ministry. Michael attended Scotland High School and Richmond Community College. He currently works for Sterling Sand.

The wedding ceremony will be held at the Wallace Wedding and Event venue in Laurinburg at 4 p.m. on May 28, 2022.

