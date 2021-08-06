Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Are crowds safe as delta variant spreads? Experts explain COVID risks at common gatherings

Rolla Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended last month that fully vaccinated people wear masks indoors in some areas – rolling back previous guidance that vaccinated individuals could forego masks in most public places. The move came as COVID-19 cases have spiked across the country as the delta variant...

www.therolladailynews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Cdc#Delta#Restaurants#Covid#Americans#Usa Today#Cdc#The Mayo Clinic#Vaccine Research Group#Nyc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Public HealthPosted by
Shape Magazine

What Everyone Should Know About the New Lambda COVID-19 Variant

As COVID-19 cases surge across the country due in large part to the highly transmissible, now-dominant Delta (B.1.617.2) variant, health experts continue to closely monitor other potentially threatening variants. One coronavirus strain to be aware of is the Lambda (C. 37) variant, which was first detected in Peru in December 2020. Thus far, genomic sequencing has identified the South American-born strain as the cause of roughly 1,060 COVID-19 cases in the United States, according to GISAID, an independent data-sharing initiative. And while that number arguably pales in comparison to the skyrocketing cases brought on by the Delta strain (which currently accounts for more than 80 percent of cases in the U.S.), Lambda has been classified as a "variant of interest" by the World Health Organization. (FYI — that designation is slightly lower than the Delta's "variant of concern" status.) What's more, it's also currently of particular concern in Texas, one of the biggest COVID-19 hotspots, according to data reported by The New York Times.
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Best Life

A Surge of Unvaccinated People May Get Their Shots Next Month. Here's Why.

When the COVID vaccines were authorized for emergency use by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), tens of millions rejoiced and eagerly anticipated their turn to sit down for a shot. However, many others have remained skeptical of vaccines, in part because the shots hadn't yet received full approval from the agency. Some unvaccinated people claim they've been waiting for the FDA's official sign-off before moving forward with vaccination. Now, with full approval right around the corner, some experts are cautiously optimistic that a surge of vaccinations could follow—and that uptick could drastically change the course of the pandemic.
Public HealthVox

What it feels like to get Covid-19 after being vaccinated

Michael Miranda had been fully vaccinated for over four months when he tested positive for the coronavirus. “I stared at my phone for a few moments, wondering if this was a death sentence,” said Miranda, who works as a parole officer in Hawaii. After flying home from a trip to the West Coast, Miranda had experienced chills, sneezes, and a fever of 102 degrees Fahrenheit. “I immediately began blaming all the unmasked people,” he said.
Public HealthPosted by
The US Sun

Vaccinated people may be JUST as contagious as Delta variant is spreading faster than common cold, leaked CDC doc warns

THE spread of Covid-19’s Delta variant is raging so much - even among the fully vaccinated - that a leaked federal document confirmed: “the war has changed.”. A siren-blaring slide presentation shared internally by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is causing the nation’s top public health authority to change tact as the coronavirus has proven it can transmit faster than Ebola or the common cold.
Public HealthClarkCountyToday

Is Ivermectin a safe way to fight COVID-19 as Delta-variant cases rise?

Inexpensive drug appears to shorten hospital stays, possibly a use as prophylactic treatment. In the battle against COVID-19, the Delta variant is currently getting the most attention, as roughly three out of four cases being reported by health officials are this variant of the coronavirus. “Breakthrough cases” are being reported as 125,000 vaccinated individuals have now gotten this version of COVID.
Women's HealthPosted by
Boston

CDC urges pregnant women to get COVID vaccine

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention urged all pregnant women Wednesday to get the COVID-19 vaccine as hospitals in hot spots around the U.S. see disturbing numbers of unvaccinated mothers-to-be seriously ill with the virus. Expectant women run a higher risk of severe illness and pregnancy complications from the...
Muskingum County, OHycitynews.com

Health Department: mask are recommended

Following an uptick in cases of COVID-19, county health officials are recommending masks be worn in all indoor settings. The ‘Mask Advisory,’ which was issued Monday morning, is designed to reduce the spread of the virus locally, and protect the hospital from becoming overwhelmed with patients. During a special press...
Orlando, FLclick orlando

Pregnant women with COVID-19 are at increased risk for preterm birth, CDC says

ORLANDO, Fla. – Pregnant women testing positive for the coronavirus are at an increased risk for preterm birth, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. CDC officials said the overall risk of severe illness is low, but pregnant women are at increased risk for severe illness from COVID-19 compared to women who are not pregnant.
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Public Health Advisory: Howard County COVID-19 Transmission Reaches Substantial Level

Columbia, MD – The latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) show that the COVID-19 community transmission in Howard County has reached the “Substantial” level. Substantial community transmission is defined by the CDC as between 50 and 99 cases per 100,000 over a seven-day rolling average. Howard County is currently averaging 53.43 cases per 100,000 over the past seven days (8/3-8/9/21).

Comments / 0

Community Policy