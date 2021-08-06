American Axle (AXL) Down 4% Since Q2 Earnings & Sales Beat

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.