People with diabetes are encouraged to reduce their risk of stroke

By Diabetes Australia
MedicalXpress
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOver 1.4 million Australians who are currently known to have diabetes are being encouraged to understand and reduce their risk of stroke. New modeling by Diabetes Australia, based on research recently published in the Medical Journal of Australia, shows almost 10,000 hospitalisations for stroke each year in Australia amongst people with diabetes, and this represents about one in every four strokes in Australia.

