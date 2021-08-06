MasTec (MTZ) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, View Raised
MTZ - Free Report) shares grew 3.6% in after-hours trading on Aug 5, after it reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for the 23rd consecutive quarter. Although revenues missed estimates, the figure improved on a year-over-year basis. Backed by strong second-quarter results, the company raised its 2021 EPS guidance.www.zacks.com
