MasTec (MTZ) Shares Up on Q2 Earnings Beat, View Raised

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMTZ - Free Report) shares grew 3.6% in after-hours trading on Aug 5, after it reported second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The company’s earnings surpassed the consensus mark for the 23rd consecutive quarter. Although revenues missed estimates, the figure improved on a year-over-year basis. Backed by strong second-quarter results, the company raised its 2021 EPS guidance.

4 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results This week

The second-quarter earnings season is approaching its end. This is the last major week of the ongoing reporting cycle with nearly 1,000 companies are slated to release their earnings results. So far, results are highly impressive with all-round strength. Aggregate earnings of the market's benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — are on track to register a new all-time high with significant momentum on the revenue front.
New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote.
Royal Gold: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $81.7 million. On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had profit of $1.24. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $1.04 per share. The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average...
Tufin: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) _ Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (TUFN) on Wednesday reported a loss of $11.9 million in its second quarter. On a per-share basis, the Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 32 cents. Losses, adjusted for stock option expense, came to 22 cents per share.
Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.050-$6.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They set a buy rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally,Zacks Investment Research lowered Chesapeake Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.
OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

OGE - Free Report) increased 2.2% to $35.22 on Aug 10, reflecting investor optimism following the company's second-quarter results. OGE Energy reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 3.7%. The bottom-line figure also improved 30% from the year-ago quarter.
Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VSH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Further, the bottom line improved 32.6% sequentially and 238.9% year over year. Revenues of $819.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.8 million. Notably, the top line...
fuboTV (FUBO) Q2 Loss Narrows Year Over Year, Revenues Rise

FUBO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss of 68 cents per share, much narrower than the reported loss of $2.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $130.9 million (excluding revenue from FaceBank AG) surged 196% year over year driven by solid growth in advertising revenues and continued spike in subscription revenues.
Upstart Holdings (UPST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

UPST - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 158.33%. The company reported loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues of $194 million were significantly better than $17.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter and...
Perrigo (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Hurt by Weak Cold Season

PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings decreased 15.3% year over year. Net sales increased 3.4% year over year to $981 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. The year-over-year...
Pan American Silver (PAAS) Q2 Earnings Miss, Revenues Up Y/Y

PAAS - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings per share of 22 cents, missing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 33 cents. The company had reported adjusted earnings per share of 28 cents in the year-ago quarter. Including one-time items, the company reported earnings per share of 34 cents in...
Stericycle's (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. Adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but increased 45.7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher adjusted income from operations, favorable tax rate, lower interest expenses and net favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.
MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Drops 3.7% In Spite of Q3 Earnings Beat

MAXIMUS, Inc. (. MMS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. However, strong results failed to impress the market as the stock has plunged 3.7% since earnings release on Aug 5. Earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items) amounted to $1.66,...
Suncor Energy (SU) Down 3.1% Despite Beating on Q2 Earnings

SU - Free Report) have dipped 3.1% since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Jul 28. Despite the company’s impressive earnings and revenue results, the firm’s shares failed to display an uptrend, possibly due to escalated operating expenses in the June quarter along with reduced Fort Hills production guidance and an increased Downstream capex view for 2021. The decline in price performance has also been induced by falling oil prices over the past few days.
Genpact (G) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stock Up 2.2% on Strong View

G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. The stock climbed 2.2% since the earnings release on Aug 5, as the company’s guidance for 2021 was impressive. Adjusted EPS is currently anticipated in the range of $2.36-$2.39 per share compared with the previous guidance of $2.27-2.30 per share. The raised guidance range is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33. Revenues are anticipated between $3.96 to $4 billion compared with the prior guidance of $3.93 to $3.99 billion. The midpoint ($3.98 billion) of the range is same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Will Utility ETFs Keep Gaining on Decent Q2 Earnings Results?

The utility sector has come up with mostly encouraging results so far this earnings season. Of the 57.1% S&P companies in the sector that have reported, 62.5% beat bottom-line and top-line estimates. For these companies, earnings rose 15.2% while revenues increased 12.1% year over year, per the Earnings Trends issued on Aug 4.
TJX (TJX) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth

TJX (. TJX - Free Report) is expected to deliver a year-over-year increase in earnings on higher revenues when it reports results for the quarter ended July 2021. This widely-known consensus outlook gives a good sense of the company's earnings picture, but how the actual results compare to these estimates is a powerful factor that could impact its near-term stock price.
Here's Why Steven Madden (SHOO) Stock Surges 90% in a Year

SHOO - Free Report) appears promising, thanks to immense strength in its e-commerce business and other strategic initiatives. The e-commerce wing has been quite successful for the company amid the pandemic so far. The said business continues gaining from prudent investments in digital marketing as well as efforts to optimize the features and functionality of its website. Management also remains encouraged about a slew of judicious buyouts made by the Fashion-footwear dealer. Its cost-containment efforts are too fruitful, thus driving its margins.
Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Materion also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.800-$0.840 EPS.

