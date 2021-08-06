Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Financial Reports

Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat

Zacks.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLDR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. It is to be noted that the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 12th straight quarter. The results were driven by BMC merger, commodity inflation and solid organic growth. Following the results, the stock soared 3% during trading hours on Aug 5.

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Arizona State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Builders Firstsource#Stocks#Bldr#Housing Markets#Building Materials#Bmc#Ebitda#Alliance Lumber#Wts Paradigm#John S Lumber#Fastenal Company Lrb#Becn Free Report#Ll Free Report
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Housing
Related
StocksZacks.com

4 Mid-Cap Stocks to Buy Ahead of Earnings Results This week

The second-quarter earnings season is approaching its end. This is the last major week of the ongoing reporting cycle with nearly 1,000 companies are slated to release their earnings results. So far, results are highly impressive with all-round strength. Aggregate earnings of the market's benchmark — the S&P 500 Index — are on track to register a new all-time high with significant momentum on the revenue front.
StocksZacks.com

New Strong Buy Stocks for August 11th

AAWW - Free Report) : This provider of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Price and Consensus. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings price-consensus-chart | Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Quote.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

OGE Energy (OGE) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

OGE - Free Report) increased 2.2% to $35.22 on Aug 10, reflecting investor optimism following the company's second-quarter results. OGE Energy reported second-quarter 2021 earnings of 56 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 54 cents by 3.7%. The bottom-line figure also improved 30% from the year-ago quarter.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Coinbase Global (COIN) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Top Estimates

COIN - Free Report) second-quarter 2021 earnings of $6.42 per share beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.49. The outperformance came on the back of growth and diversification across its platform. Coinbase Global, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise. Coinbase Global, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Coinbase Global, Inc. Quote. Operational Details.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Tenneco (TEN) Shares Barely Move Since Q2 Earnings Miss

TEN - Free Report) shares have not witnessed any noticeable change in its price movement since second-quarter 2021 earnings announcement on Aug 5, before opening bell. While the Illinois-based auto supplier missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings by a whisker, revenues surpassed the mark. It not only posted better year-over-year results but also raised its full-year revenue projections.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Vishay (VSH) Q2 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

VSH - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 61 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 3.4%. Further, the bottom line improved 32.6% sequentially and 238.9% year over year. Revenues of $819.1 million lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $820.8 million. Notably, the top line...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Ormat Technologies (ORA) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Ups Revenue View

ORA - Free Report) declined 3.9% to reach $67.59 on Aug 10, reflecting investor skepticism following the company's second-quarter 2021 results. The company’s second-quarter earnings per share (EPS) came in at 23 cents, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 21 cents by 9.5%. The bottom line, however, decreased 48.9% year over year.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Magna (MGA) Q2 Earnings & Sales Miss Mark, Trims '21 View

MGA - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share, turning around from the loss of $1.71 incurred in the year-ago period. The bottom line, however, missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.44 per share. For the reported quarter, net sales skyrocketed 114.7% from the prior-year quarter to $9,034 million but fell short of the consensus mark of $9,082 million.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

STERIS (STE) Q1 Earnings Beat Estimates, 2022 Guidance Up

STERIS plc (. STE - Free Report) reported first-quarter fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.76, up 33.3% from the year-ago figure. The metric surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 17.3%. The adjustment excludes the impact of certain non-recurring charges like amortization of acquired intangible assets, acquisition and...
StocksZacks.com

7 Reasons Why Select Medical (SEM) Stock Looks Attractive

SEM - Free Report) is poised to grow on the back of its rising patient admissions, diversified business, increasing top line, favourable cash flows, acquisitions and partnerships with various healthcare entities. The stock has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-year earnings being revised 12% upward over the past seven...
StocksZacks.com

MAXIMUS (MMS) Stock Drops 3.7% In Spite of Q3 Earnings Beat

MAXIMUS, Inc. (. MMS - Free Report) reported better-than-expected third-quarter fiscal 2021 results. However, strong results failed to impress the market as the stock has plunged 3.7% since earnings release on Aug 5. Earnings per share (EPS) in the third quarter (excluding 15 cents from non-recurring items) amounted to $1.66,...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Perrigo (PRGO) Q2 Earnings Lag, Sales Hurt by Weak Cold Season

PRGO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted earnings of 50 cents per share, which missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 61 cents. Earnings decreased 15.3% year over year. Net sales increased 3.4% year over year to $981 million but missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.02 billion. The year-over-year...
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Stericycle's (SRCL) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates, Revenues Top

SRCL - Free Report) reported mixed second-quarter 2021 results, wherein earnings missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues surpassed the same. Adjusted earnings per share of 67 cents missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.5% but increased 45.7% year over year. The upside can be attributed to higher adjusted income from operations, favorable tax rate, lower interest expenses and net favorable impact from foreign exchange rates.
StocksZacks.com

ThredUp (TDUP) Q2 Loss Narrower, Revenues Up Y/Y, Stock Up

TDUP - Free Report) jumped nearly 7% in after-hours trading on Aug 10 following its announcement of better-than-expected results for second-quarter 2021. The company posted a narrower-than-anticipated loss per share. Also, it delivered impressive top-line results. The company reported all-time high active buyers and orders for the reported quarter. For...
StocksZacks.com

Top 5 Blue-Chip Picks to Gain From Dow's Strong Rally

Wall Street has maintained its northward journey so far in August after rallying solidly in the first seven months of this year. On Aug 10, the Dow — popularly known as the blue-chip index — recorded fresh all-time and closing highs. The 30-stock index is likely to continue its rally for the rest of 2021.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Genpact (G) Beats on Q2 Earnings, Stock Up 2.2% on Strong View

G - Free Report) reported better-than-expected second-quarter 2021 results. The stock climbed 2.2% since the earnings release on Aug 5, as the company’s guidance for 2021 was impressive. Adjusted EPS is currently anticipated in the range of $2.36-$2.39 per share compared with the previous guidance of $2.27-2.30 per share. The raised guidance range is above the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.33. Revenues are anticipated between $3.96 to $4 billion compared with the prior guidance of $3.93 to $3.99 billion. The midpoint ($3.98 billion) of the range is same as the Zacks Consensus Estimate.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

fuboTV (FUBO) Q2 Loss Narrows Year Over Year, Revenues Rise

FUBO - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 adjusted loss of 68 cents per share, much narrower than the reported loss of $2.08 per share in the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $130.9 million (excluding revenue from FaceBank AG) surged 196% year over year driven by solid growth in advertising revenues and continued spike in subscription revenues.
Financial ReportsZacks.com

Upstart Holdings (UPST) Q2 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up Y/Y

UPST - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 non-GAAP earnings of 62 cents per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 158.33%. The company reported loss of 25 cents in the year-ago quarter. Net revenues of $194 million were significantly better than $17.4 million reported in the year-ago quarter and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy