Builders FirstSource (BLDR) Stock Up on Q2 Earnings Beat
BLDR - Free Report) reported second-quarter 2021 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year. It is to be noted that the company’s earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for the 12th straight quarter. The results were driven by BMC merger, commodity inflation and solid organic growth. Following the results, the stock soared 3% during trading hours on Aug 5.www.zacks.com
Comments / 0