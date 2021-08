India's first coronavirus patient, a student who was in the Chinese city of Wuhan, has tested positive for a second time, a medical official told AFP on Wednesday. The 21-year-old woman from the southern state of Kerala has no symptoms but is in isolation at her home, Thrissur district medical officer Reena KJ told AFP. The woman tested positive again during a routine check ahead of a trip to New Delhi. "Health teams are in constant touch with her," Reena said.