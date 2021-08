Are we on the road to another mask mandate in Wyoming? We are if the CDC has its way. They’ve identified Wyoming as having so many COVID cases that everybody has to mask up again. Even if you’ve been vaccinated. Even children. Praise God for Governor Noem of South Dakota. The CDC told her the same thing and she told them, “No”. No beating around the bush, no equivocation, no quibbling, just an emphatic, “No!”. I’ve been watching South Dakota as the example of how to react to COVID the right way for a long time. They did nothing extraordinary and fared just as well as the rest of the country that donned their masks, closed up their businesses and hid in their homes during the first round. South Dakota’s economy never faltered, not even a hiccup.