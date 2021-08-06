Cancel
Austin, TX

Jason Isbell at ACL Live will require vaccine or negative COVID-19 test

Austin Star-News
(Owen Humphreys/Getty Images)

By Delilah Alvarado

(AUSTIN, Texas) Jason Isbell is requiring fans to either be vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test to watch his performance at ACL Live. Masks will be required as well.

On Thursday, Austin-Travis County officially moved to Stage 5. Isbell's three-night concert performances start Saturday at an indoor venue, according to KVUE.

Attendees can either show their vaccination card, photo or copy of the card, or can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test (PCR or antigen) that was done within 72 hours of the show.

Those attending multiple shows must follow the requirements each night.

Anyone who is unable to meet the requirements can request a refund if the tickets were purchased directly through Ticketmaster. Refunds must be requested by Saturday at 1 p.m.

Isbell retweeted the announcement of the requirements on Friday and the response has been positive.

Other music venues in Austin are finding ways to be cautious and protect customers as well.

