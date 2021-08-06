571 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more virus deaths in Nashville in the past 2 days

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper says Nashville has seen 571 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus deaths in the city in the past 48 hours. This comes as Vanderbilt researchers report that COVID-19 cases are growing "exponentially" in Nashville as the Delta variant spreads in the state. The seven day moving average for positive COVID-19 tests is now at 11.4%, according to Metro Health data.