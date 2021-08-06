Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Nashville, TN

571 new COVID-19 cases, 5 more virus deaths in Nashville in the past 2 days

By Caitlyn Shelton
fox17.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Nashville Mayor John Cooper says Nashville has seen 571 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional virus deaths in the city in the past 48 hours. This comes as Vanderbilt researchers report that COVID-19 cases are growing "exponentially" in Nashville as the Delta variant spreads in the state. The seven day moving average for positive COVID-19 tests is now at 11.4%, according to Metro Health data.

fox17.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Health
Local
Tennessee Government
Nashville, TN
Coronavirus
Nashville, TN
Government
Local
Tennessee Health
City
Nashville, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Metro Health#Vanderbilt Microbiome
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Senate Democrats approve budget resolution, teeing up $3.5T spending plan

Senate Democrats approved a budget resolution early Wednesday morning that will allow them to pass a $3.5 trillion spending plan without GOP support later this year. The Senate voted 50-49 to adopt the resolution, capping off a chaotic, hours-long debate on the floor during which senators voted on dozens of largely nonbinding amendments that offer a preview of the fight to come on the spending bill.

Comments / 1

Community Policy