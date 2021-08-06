Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Man killed during apartment fire in midtown Tulsa

By FOX23.com News Staff
 5 days ago
TULSA, Okla. — UPDATE: We have learned new information about Thursday’s fire that killed a man in midtown Tulsa.

A resident FOX23 spoke with said he called 911 around 9:30 p.m. when smoke started pouring into his apartment through the air vents.

Firefighters say when they got to the complex, they found one apartment on fire.

When they went inside, they say they found a man by the door.

They got him out and began lifesaving measures, but they say he died at the hospital.

Investigators have ruled the fire as an accident.

Although investigators did not specify a cause, neighbors say the victim smoked and had fallen asleep while doing so in the past.

No other apartments were damaged according to firefighters.

Firefighters say they do not believe the victim had a working smoke detector.

They want to remind people who live in the city, they will come install a smoke alarm free of charge for you if you need one. Call 918-596-9420 to make an appointment.

