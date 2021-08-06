Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

New Jersey to require masks in all schools this year

By Nathaniel Weixel
Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hpNUa_0bJtKTkB00
© Getty Images

All New Jersey students will be required to wear masks during the coming school year, Gov. Phil Murphy (D) is set to announce Friday.

The requirement, which Murphy spokesperson Mahen Gunaratna confirmed the governor plans to announce Friday afternoon, comes amid rising COVID-19 infections, even as New Jersey has one of the highest vaccination rates of adults in the country.

The mask policy represents a reversal for Murphy, who said in June he would let local school districts make their own policies.

However, he has repeatedly stressed the move was contingent on there not being any serious deterioration in COVID-19 cases.

“I don’t want to go backward — that’s the last thing I want to do — but we’ll do what we have to do," Murphy, who is up for reelection this year, said during a news conference July 22.

The state has averaged more than 1,000 new cases a day over the past week, even though 68.5 percent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated.

The vast majority of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths are occurring among the unvaccinated and are largely due to the highly contagious delta variant.

Coronavirus hospitalizations in New Jersey increased to 599 on Thursday, almost double the 306 recorded on July 1.

Hospitalizations were between 400 and 500 at the start of the last school year, when vaccines were not available.

The new directive follows a reversal from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which now recommends all faculty and students in K-12 schools wear masks, regardless of vaccination status.

The new mask policy is politically risky and comes as Murphy runs for a second term. Republicans are adamantly opposed to the idea.

Many GOP governors, notably in Texas and Florida, have forbidden local districts from requiring masks and have threatened to withhold state funding from those that do.

Comments / 0

The Hill

The Hill

310K+
Followers
31K+
Post
221M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
New Jersey State
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Phil Murphy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#The Mask#K 12 Schools#Coronavirus#Republicans#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Burlington, NJPosted by
New Jersey 101.5

All New Jersey counties now covered by CDC mask recommendation

TRENTON – All of New Jersey is now covered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s suggestion to wear masks in indoor public places. Warren County is now deemed to have substantial transmission of the virus that causes COVID-19 as of the update posted Friday, which reflects data through Thursday. It had been the only county not to be covered by the recommendation, which applies in counties with high or substantial transmission.
Union City, NJPosted by
CBS Philly

‘You’ve Lost Your Minds,’ New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy Tells Anti-Vaccine Protesters In Fiery Confrontation

UNION CITY, N.J. (CBS) — A fiery New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confronted anti-vaccine protesters Wednesday at an event in North Jersey. “These folks back there have lost their minds, you’ve lost your minds. You are the ultimate knuckleheads and because of what you are saying and standing for people are losing their life. People are losing their life and you have to know that. Look in the mirror,” Murphy told the protesters. Murphy’s outburst comes as the CDC says parts of the tri-state area have “substantial” transmission COVID numbers. The Delta variant continues to spread, mainly among unvaccinated individuals. Cape May County has the highest transmission rate in all of South Jersey and the Delaware Valley. In Camden County, which includes Cherry Hill, COVID cases are up 78% in the last week. “We have trouble brewing as we enter the school year, this is not going in the right direction,” Camden County Commissioner Director Louis Cappelli said. “Unfortunately, this pandemic is far from over.” The governor was in Union City, Hudson County to sign legislation allocating $750 million for eviction prevention and utility assistance.
Texas Statedefendernetwork.com

Texas one of three states nixing mask mandates as school year approaches

The Delta variant is feeding new surges in COVID-19 cases around the country weeks before school starts. On top of that, the majority of students in K-12 education are still not eligible for vaccines. Even though the CDC released guidelines earlier this month easing mask policies in schools, nothing was...
Educationorlandoweekly.com

Teachers union throws in behind schools bucking Ron DeSantis' mask mandate ban

The Florida Education Association teachers union is backing school districts trying to work around Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order that bars schools from requiring students to wear masks during the COViD-19 pandemic. DeSantis’ executive order, in part, directed state Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran to withhold funding to school boards that...
Trenton, NJpix11.com

NJ schools mask mandate: Teachers’ union backs, Republicans slam Murphy decision

TRENTON, N.J. — In a reversal of plans, New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday announced a mask mandate in schools for the upcoming academic year. Murphy announced the mask requirement, attributing the change in plans to the rampant spread of the delta variant, the fact that children under 12 are not eligible for vaccinations, and many of those 12 and older remain unvaccinated.

Comments / 0

Community Policy