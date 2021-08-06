Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Annette | Movie Review

By Mark Tullis
republictimes.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not sure where to begin. “Annette,” in theaters today and streaming Aug. 20 on Amazon Prime, is bizarre, dark, amusing (sometimes for the wrong reasons), artsy, ambitious and dramatic; yet, I could go on and on. At times clear in its intent, it is most often blurry and surreal. It is my contention that the director intended it to be all these things and more.

www.republictimes.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marion Cotillard
Person
Simon Helberg
Person
Russell Mael
Person
Adam Driver
Person
Leos Carax
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
Related
Movies1069morefm.com

Possible Rambo remake by Quentin Tarantino

Adam Driver is Rambo… that is if you let Quentin tell the story. The film maker has put it out there, that Rambo is ripe for a remake and already has casting in mind… Quentin stated: “If I just wanted to make a good movie, that I knew would be good, I would take David Morrell’s novel for First Blood and do the novel. Not the movie that was made out of First Blood. I would do the novel. And Kurt Russell would play the sheriff, and [Adam Driver] would play Rambo”.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hollywood Reporter

The New Hollywood A-List, From Anya Taylor-Joy to Rege-Jean Page

Survey the industry’s top star-makers and they’ll all tell you a version of the same thing: Hollywood stardom isn’t what it used to be. Sure, a fresh-faced actor can still burst onto the scene, captivating industry insiders and audiences alike (as Timothée Chalamet did with Call Me by Your Name a few years back). But agents, managers and studio executives say it has become harder and harder for those actors to take hold of the cultural zeitgeist the way a Leonardo DiCaprio or Jennifer Lawrence once did. “The idea of the movie star has died,” says one top agency talent...
MoviesDerrick

Review: Adam Driver sings, rages and burns up the big screen in the entrancingly weird 'Annette'

Ann Defrasnoux is an opera singer. Henry McHenry is a stand-up comic. Their whirlwind romance, much like the weird and wondrous movie in which it unfolds, is a reminder that tragedy and comedy often make intimate bedfellows. But where does one end and the other begin? When Ann (Marion Cotillard) solemnly dons a red wig and navigates the kind of scenery that keeps fog machines in business, you might stifle a chuckle as well as a tear. And when Henry (Adam Driver) takes the stage in a boxing robe that suits his punchy delivery, his violent self-loathing ("Why did you become a comedian?!" he asks himself again and again) seems to provoke more anxiety than laughter.
Los Angeles, CAvitalthrills.com

Annette Movie Releases Final Trailer

Amazon Prime Video has released the final trailer for the highly-anticipated Annette movie, opening in theaters on August 6, 2021 and coming to Prime Video on August 20. The movie, which had its world premiere at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival in July, stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, Simon Helberg, and Devyn McDowell.
Moviesazbigmedia.com

Review: If you’re looking for something different, ‘Annette’ is it

If you’re looking for something different, Annette is an avant-garde musical about a celebrity couple—renowned opera soprano Ann Defrasnoux and in-your-face comedian Henry McHenry, known on stage as the “the Ape of God”—giving birth to a horrifying marionette baby who can sing with her mother’s voice. The screenplay and music were written by Sparks, a sibling pop/rock duo whose lyrics were once described by LA Weekly as “seesawing between superficial gloss, profound sentiment and the incomprehensibly bizarre”, which could also apply to Annette. Experimental French filmmaker Leos Carax co-writes and directs in his English-language debut, with Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard starring. You already know whether you’re interested.
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Old - Review

M. Night Shyamalan can be a director with hits and misses, but largely is someone who I've had positive experiences with and am always excited for a new project by him. Unbreakable is still one of the best superhero movies ever made and The Sixth Sense is a classic horror film that is in turn, one of the genre’s best. Lady in the Water and Avatar: The Last Airbender on the other hand, are rare misfires from a director usually in top form – someone who I’ve become a massive fan of – The Visit, Glass and Split are all favourites of mine. And I’m happy to report that he’s back to top form in Old, one of the most inventive, original and exciting mainstream blockbuster movies of the year so far – a real triumph that sends you into a puzzle box that you can’t really escape from. Whilst not a true original product, it's refreshing to see something a world away from yet another superhero fair.
Moviesmerrillfotonews.com

Movie Reviews

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Orgins (Showing in theatres) Rated PG-13 – For brief language and nearly non-stop violence. Hello, my friends, this week we will discuss Snake Eyes, the newest film in the G.I. Joe Franchise. Having utterly bombed previously with the first two attempts to tell a G.I. Joe story, Hasbro actually decided to try a new approach. They have taken a page from Marvels playbook and have rebooted the franchise to tell origin stories of the main players, and I can only assume they will continue to follow the Marvel playbook if this film is successful.
MoviesMiddletown Press

Why Simon Helberg Swore Allegiance to the Movie Musical 'Annette'

The actor, perhaps best known for his 12-season run on CBS’ “The Big Bang Theory,” steals scenes opposite Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard in the film, arriving in theaters on Aug. 6 before hitting Amazon Prime Aug. 20. With a screenplay by Carax and Ron and Russell Mael of Sparks (who also wrote the music and lyrics), the film is largely a two-hander about a famous couple and their talented daughter — the title character.
MoviesJanesville Gazette

Review: Adam Driver is incredible in off-the-wall 'Annette'

Adam Driver gives the performance of the year in "Annette," a positively kooky movie musical that is as visionary as it is bizarre. It's a story about the impulses that drive one to commit heinous acts of murder, and one major role in the film is filled by a puppet. It's a cracked look at celebrity, marriage and parenthood, a sort-of critique on tabloid culture and a glance at the highfalutin world of the fine arts. Audiences will laugh at times, and they're supposed to. Other times they won't know what to do with themselves, and that's part of the inscrutable experience that is "Annette."
MoviesDerrick

‘Annette’ review: Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard and a puppet makes three in this darkly strange movie musical

A film guaranteed to destroy all memories of the musical “The Prom,” director Leos Carax’s “Annette” proved a sensation at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival. This was for many reasons, one being a scene where Adam Driver’s character, a lacerating stand-up comic/performance artist, sings a lyric or two of a song while his head is between the legs of his opera star wife, played by Marion Cotillard.
Moviesharrisondaily.com

Review: In ‘Annette,’ an eccentric, tortured pop opera

“ ” is a film that’s likely best experienced rather than described. Anyone familiar with the work of French director Leos Carax, best known for the surreal Denis Lavant fantasy “Holy …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new and improved...
Moviestpr.org

Movie Musical 'Annette' Is A Straightforward Story Yet A Directorial Fever Dream

The rock opera "Annette" got this year's Cannes Film Festival off to a boisterous start. The crowd gave a full five-minute ovation for stars Adam Driver and Marion Cotillard, also for the band Sparks, which composed the music. Our critic Bob Mondello says that the festival audience going crazy kind of makes sense because the film itself is kind of deranged.
MoviesThe Suburban Times

Winds of the Wasteland – Movie Review

Recently on-line I signed up for “Classic TV and Film – Free No Subscription.” The first thing I watched was an old, old classic staring John Wayne (as guitar picking and warble throated Singin’ Sandy). As you may have already guessed this is a fifty-two minute black and white film from the early days before he had become “Duke.” “Riders of Destiny” had bad edits, and missing scenes (I’m being kind) . . . and you had to fill in the blanks of some sort of storyline, but on the whole, it was . . . with a chuckle or two, watchable. The next day I chose another John Wayne film, “Winds of the Wasteland.”
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: Jungle Cruise - Review

Jungle Cruise is the latest film from journeyman director Jaume Collett-Sera (of Unknown, The Swallows and Non-Stop fame), that borrows from the Disney approach of turning their rides into movies and hoping for the best with often mixed results, save for Pirates of the Caribbean where they struck gold with the first two films before falling victim to increasingly diminishing returns. This film feels like a combination of that with the works of The Mummy and Raiders of the Lost Ark, borrowing plot points from these films – it’s set in World War One rather than World War Two, but the results are the same – you’ve got nondescript Germans trying to stop our trio of heroes – the guide, the adventurer and the out-of-his-depth bookworm is a tried and tested formula. In these roles are Dwayne Johnson, who has been feuding with Vin Diesel over a fallout in The Fast and Furious movies that led to his own spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, Emily Blunt, fresh off A Quiet Place Part II and having a mostly brilliant year in terms of performances does her best turn at being Rachel Weisz – and bizarrely English comedian Jack Whitehall, who seems intent on following the same career path laid down by James Corden.
MoviesKSDK

'Annette' isn't my cup of tea, but it's still audacious filmmaking

ST. LOUIS — A famous comedian (Adam Driver) and internationally-renowned opera singer (Marion Cotillard), pop culture's most famous couple, decide to have a baby and slowly watch their lives unravel. That's the general plot of Leos Carax's "Annette," an audacious attempt at showing the pratfalls and vicious realities for celebrities...
Moviestheyoungfolks.com

‘Annette’ review: A musical monstrosity with no heart

Now playing in limited release, Annette is the latest film from French director Leos Carax (Holy Motors). It stars Adam Driver, Marion Cotillard, and Simon Helberg. It’s not often I’m left shocked by how bad a film is. Usually, when a film isn’t hitting for me, I just buckle down and finish it. It’s fine. There were some good moments. Write the review. Move on. I had to watch Annette in shifts. I dreaded going back to it each time. It was like sitting in the dentist’s chair, unable to move, with the dentist still trying to talk to you even though you both know you can’t hold a conversation, but it goes on for hours.
Canton, OHPosted by
WAKS 96.5 KISS-FM

Adam Driver's Upcoming Movie Is Filming In Northeast Ohio

Adam Driver has been in Northeast Ohio filming an upcoming movie. White Noise is an adaptation of the Don DeLillo novel by the same name, though the movie is reportedly also under the working title Wheat Germ. “Set at a bucolic mid-western college known only as The-College-on-the-Hill, White Noise follows a year in the life of Jack Gladney, a professor who has made his name by pioneering the field of Hitler studies,” the IMDB synopsis reads of the drama/mystery.
Moviesdarkhorizons.com

John Lithgow Joins Scorsese’s “Flower Moon”

Two-time Oscar nominee John Lithgow has joined the cast of Martin Scorsese’s “Killers of the Flower Moon”. The veteran actor will take on the role of a prosecutor in the movie which also stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons. Eric Roth and Scorsese penned the script based...

Comments / 0

Community Policy