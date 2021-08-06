Annette | Movie Review

Jungle Cruise is the latest film from journeyman director Jaume Collett-Sera (of Unknown, The Swallows and Non-Stop fame), that borrows from the Disney approach of turning their rides into movies and hoping for the best with often mixed results, save for Pirates of the Caribbean where they struck gold with the first two films before falling victim to increasingly diminishing returns. This film feels like a combination of that with the works of The Mummy and Raiders of the Lost Ark, borrowing plot points from these films – it’s set in World War One rather than World War Two, but the results are the same – you’ve got nondescript Germans trying to stop our trio of heroes – the guide, the adventurer and the out-of-his-depth bookworm is a tried and tested formula. In these roles are Dwayne Johnson, who has been feuding with Vin Diesel over a fallout in The Fast and Furious movies that led to his own spinoff, Hobbs and Shaw, Emily Blunt, fresh off A Quiet Place Part II and having a mostly brilliant year in terms of performances does her best turn at being Rachel Weisz – and bizarrely English comedian Jack Whitehall, who seems intent on following the same career path laid down by James Corden.