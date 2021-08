RENTON, WA – In the middle of arguably the most turbulent year in college football history, Cade Johnson had an agonizing decision to make. While most FBS level schools trudged along implementing their own safety protocols trying to conduct seasons amid the COVID-19 pandemic last fall, smaller schools without the same resources and financial means were forced to postpone their season or cancel it entirely. A senior at South Dakota State with legitimate NFL dreams, Johnson's school fell in the first category, as the entire Division I FCS level decided to delay the season with hopes of playing a condensed season in the spring.