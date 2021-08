Teddy W. Jones Sr., 61 of Columbus, died Friday July 30, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family. Born March 17,1960, in Columbus, Teddy was the son of Wayne and JoAnn Jones. He lived most of his life in Cherokee County and attended Southeast High School in Cherokee Ted was a hard worker and his main goal was to care for his family regardless of the job and it showed thru out his many years of…