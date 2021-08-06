Is The Governor’s Ban on Mask Mandates Good for Texas Children?

At least three Republicans have already declared their intention to challenge a Democratic stronghold in Texas, District 52 which contains Round Rock, Hutto, and Taylor. The move likely comes from what is perceived to be a moment of vulnerability. The district is currently being represented by Democrat James Talarico, one of the House members who has fled the capital to deny Governor Greg Abbott the chance to pass massive restrictions on voter rights and access. As we’ve pointed out before, most of the representatives who have left the state are actually in pretty safe districts where they have little to worry about. Most of them won election or re-election by massive deficits or by running completely unopposed.