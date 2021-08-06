Is The Governor’s Ban on Mask Mandates Good for Texas Children?
Late Summer and early Fall have always been bittersweet seasons for public school children. As the Summer break nears an end most kids are unhappy that the long days of Summer are almost behind them but excited about the prospects a new school year brings. With the threat of a new variant of COVID looming ahead of them, this school year may appear more threatening to children and parents than any they have faced in the past.www.reformaustin.org
Comments / 0