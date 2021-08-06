Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

GVSU Will Mandate COVID Vaccines for Students/Staff This Fall

By Wendy Reed
Posted by 
98.7 WFGR
98.7 WFGR
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

West Michigan's Grand Valley State University's Academic Senate and the President of the University have announced that COVID-19 vaccines will be required for students, staff and faculty this fall. Anyone attending classes, teaching or working on campus will need to be fully vaccinated no later than September 30, 2021. In...

wfgr.com

Comments / 0

98.7 WFGR

98.7 WFGR

Grand Rapids, MI
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.7 WFGR plays the greatest hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gvsu#Covid 19 Vaccines#Gvsu#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Healthnolangroupmedia.com

Gov. suggests businesses mandate vaccinations

As Kentucky continues to see a spike in COVID-19 cases due to the delta variant, Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday applauded those businesses that are requiring employees to get vaccinated, and urged others to do the same. During a Capitol press conference, Beshear said, “If we are going to defeat,...
Public HealthChronicle

Duke to require COVID-19 vaccines for all health care employees

Duke will be requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for all Duke health care employees, according to a Thursday email to health care workers from John Sampson, president of the Private Diagnostic Clinic. Health care team members must show documentation of their completed vaccination by 10 a.m. on Sept. 21 as a condition...
Collegeshealthing.ca

UCalgary faculty call for campus vaccine mandate

Some faculty members at the University of Calgary are calling on the school to make immunization against COVID-19 mandatory ahead of the following school year. But both the U of C and Alberta’s advanced education ministry say a vaccine requirement isn’t in the cards for public universities. The conversation was...
Huron County, MIHuron Daily Tribune

Health Department recommends masking for students this fall

The 2021-22 school year is approaching as the delta variant of COVID-19 is becoming more present in the Thumb. The Huron County Health Department is working to make sure local schools are ready for that challenge. In a letter addressed to superintendents of Huron and Tuscola county schools, Health Officer...
Public Healthsomerset106.com

Several Hospitals In The Region Announce Mandatory COVID Vaccinations For Employees

Several hospitals in the rgion have announced COVID vaccination requirements for employees. Baptist Health officials announced they will require all employees to be vaccinated by Oct. 31st. This covers the nine hospitals in the Baptist Health system. Employees who cannot receive a vaccine for medical reasons (as defined by the CDC) or religious reasons need to apply for an exemption by Aug. 30th. Those employees will undergo periodic COVID-19 testing. The vaccine is also required for students, contractors and independent licensed healthcare providers, or any other person performing services at any Baptist Health campus. Employees who start after Sept. 13 or later will receive their first dose within one week of hire, a news release said. Appalachian Regional Healthcare made the decision to make the COVID-19 vaccine mandatory for all employees on Wednesday. ARH employees have two options, get the Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson and Johnson vaccine or apply for a medical or religious exemption. Those exemptions will be reviewed by staff. Those employees will either have to take a COVID-19 test or wear an N-95 mask. Pikeville Medical Center President and Chief Executive Officer, Donovan Blackburn, announced the decision for his facility to require employee vaccinations Thursday. Blackburn went on to share that there are now teenagers in the ICU battling COVID-19.
Howard County, MDhowardcountymd.gov

Howard County Leaders Promote Back to School Vaccine Incentives and COVID-19 Safety

ELLICOTT CITY, MD – Today, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local leaders and community members to promote vaccinations for students heading back to school buildings. To date, nearly 79% of Howard County residents 12-17 have received at least one vaccine dose and approximately 71% are fully vaccinated. The Health Department also unveiled public service announcements aimed at encouraging all eligible residents to get vaccinated. Photos from the event can be found here.
Charleston, SCcofc.edu

Update: Pre-Arrival Testing Requirement for All Students

College of Charleston President Andrew T. Hsu sent the following message to the campus community on Monday, Aug. 9, 2021:. We are looking forward to welcoming you back on campus soon! Our COVID-19 leadership team is committed to starting this year off safely, and we need your help!. ALL students...
EducationLebanon Democrat

CU 'strongly' encourages vaccinations, requires masks

Cumberland University has announced its COVID-19 guidelines for the fall 2021 semester. The plan outlines expectations for students, faculty, staff and visitors of the university, which includes strongly encouraging students, faculty and staff to be fully vaccinated before returning to campus, a mask expectation when indoors on campus regardless of vaccination status and the resumption of campus activities at or near full capacity.
CollegesWest Central Tribune

University of Minnesota schools to require COVID-19 vaccination

Upon formal Food and Drug Administration approval of any COVID-19 vaccine, University of Minnesota schools will add the vaccine to immunizations already required for students, according to a letter from University President Joan Gabel. The requirement is part of the university system's "Get the Vax 2.0" plan and is currently...
Brookline, MAWicked Local

Should masks and COVID-19 vaccines be mandated in Brookline schools?

Come fall, all Brookline students and faculty should wear masks inside the town’s public schools, regardless of vaccination status, local health experts recommended last week. Experts on the Public Schools of Brookline’s Advisory Panel 4: Public Health, Safety and Logistics met for a remote meeting Friday, discussing the growing spread...
CollegesNarcity

Another Ontario University Just Announced Vaccines Will Be Mandatory To Come To Campus

The University of Ottawa has just announced they will be requiring almost everyone coming to campus to have their vaccinations for the upcoming school year. On August 10, uOttawa announced COVID-19 vaccines will be mandatory for students, staff, faculty, and even visitors coming on to campus when the fall semester starts up this year on September 7. The only exceptions will be given to those who can't be vaccinated on medical grounds or any other grounds recognized by the province's human rights code.

Comments / 0

Community Policy