MLB Streaks & Trends: The Ortega Special

Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. Fox will broadcast the game, starting with a pregame show at 5 PM Central time. The first pitch is set for around 6:15 PM CT. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the game, and Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will serve as reporters. Members of the...