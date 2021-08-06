MLB Streaks & Trends: The Ortega Special
Providing statistics across the board, since the start of the second half Harper's slashing .397/.548/.730 with 16 runs, three home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases over 84 plate appearances spanning 20 contests. Within this time frame he's drawn 21 walks (three intentional) versus 12 strikeouts helping move his team to a half-game behind the Mets in the race for the National League East. He's also recorded 51 batted ball events with eight barrels (15.7 percent) and 28 hard hits (exit velocity of 95 MPH or better) for a 54.9 hard hit percentage.www.fantasyalarm.com
Comments / 0