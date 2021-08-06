Cancel
MLB

MLB Streaks & Trends: The Ortega Special

By Greg Jewett
fantasyalarm.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProviding statistics across the board, since the start of the second half Harper's slashing .397/.548/.730 with 16 runs, three home runs, eight RBI and five stolen bases over 84 plate appearances spanning 20 contests. Within this time frame he's drawn 21 walks (three intentional) versus 12 strikeouts helping move his team to a half-game behind the Mets in the race for the National League East. He's also recorded 51 batted ball events with eight barrels (15.7 percent) and 28 hard hits (exit velocity of 95 MPH or better) for a 54.9 hard hit percentage.

Bryce Harper
Rafael Ortega
#Statistics#Mlb Streaks Trends#Mets#The National League East
Chicago Cubs
MLB
Baseball
Sports
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To Surprising J.R. Smith News

You know J.R. Smith because of his basketball career, but did you know that the veteran NBA shooting guard is also an avid golfer?. Smith, 35, is now attempting to play college golf – yes, you read that correctly. The veteran shooting guard, who went straight from high school to...
MLBPosted by
Deadline

‘Field Of Dreams’ Game Ready For MLB Action, Special Uniforms Unveiled

Hollywood will come to Iowa next Thursday, as the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox will meet at a special temporary field near the property used in the Field of Dreams film. The game was postponed from its planned 2020 debut by the pandemic, and marks the first major league baseball game in Iowa. Fox will broadcast the game, starting with a pregame show at 5 PM Central time. The first pitch is set for around 6:15 PM CT. Joe Buck and John Smoltz will call the game, and Ken Rosenthal and Tom Verducci will serve as reporters. Members of the...
MLBFOX Sports

Bryce Harper's power and Brock Holt's eephus pitch bring the good times

Welcome to Good Times. Every week, we’ll focus on three things from the previous week in baseball — teams, players, managers, cities, fans or mascots — that highlight the best of the game. Here we go. 1. Bryce Harper. Harper had just two hits over the weekend against the Mets,...
MLBPosted by
Reuters

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBMLB Daily Dish

MLB Trade Rumors and News: Justin Turner leaves game with groin injury

The MLB Daily Dish is a daily feature we’re running here at MLBDD that rounds up roster-impacting news, rumors, and analysis. Have feedback or have something that should be shared? Hit us up at @mlbdailydish on Twitter or @MLBDailyDish on Instagram. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner left yesterday’s game with...
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Rumors: Cole Hamels’ Contract Has Deadline To Be On Active Roster

The Los Angeles Dodgers officially signed veteran southpaw Cole Hamels to a Major League contract for the remainder of the 2021 season, but he is still a few weeks away from making his debut with the team. Last season, the now-37-year-old only made one start for the Atlanta Braves before...
Sonoma, CASonoma Index Tribune

Heading on a hot streak

Sonoma Stack Baseball, the local organization for players looking to refine their skills away from their Little League and high school teams, is as hot as the Woodland, Califoria turf. The “24s” — players graduating in the high school class of 2024 — are on a tear through Northern California, winning 15 of their last 17 games.
MLBi70sports.com

Ortega Hits 3 HR’s In Cubs Loss To Nationals

(Washingon, DC) — Rafael Ortega hit three home runs and drove in five, but it wasn’t enough for the Cubs who fell 6-5 to the Nationals at Nationals Park. Manuel Rodríguez was tagged with the loss for Chicago, which has dropped five of six. The Cubs visit the Rockies tomorrow night.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Records two hits Friday

Ortega went 2-for-4 with a double, a run, an RBI and two strikeouts in Friday's 4-3 loss to the Nationals. The 30-year-old had been splitting time with Ian Happ in the outfield recently, but he could see more regular playing time after Kris Bryant was traded to the Giants on Friday. Ortega has reached base safely in each of the last four games, and he's gone 5-for-14 with two doubles, three runs, an RBI and two walks during that time.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Rafael Ortega: Leads charge in Saturday's win

Ortega went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run, a second run scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Nationals. Getting the start in center field and hitting in the leadoff spot, Ortega capped a four-run fourth for the Cubs with his blast off Joe Ross. The 30-year-old outfielder has been on a tear since the All-Star break, slashing .378/.429/.578 through 16 games, and he should remain a lineup regular over the final two months despite his career .623 OPS in 565 big-league plate appearances given the Cubs' lack of credible options right now.
MLBallfans.co

Chicago Cubs Lineup: Ortega Starts Against the Lefty

After an off-day, the Chicago Cubs are back at it against the Colorado Rockies tonight in Colorado. Maybe Patrick Wisdom can hit one over the mountains. This is the final series on the road before the Cubs come back home for seven against the White Sox and Brewers. Here’s David Ross’ lineup against the lefty, Kyle Freeland, notable because it’s a lefty getting the start up on top of the lineup.
MLBMLB

Stat of the Day: Cimber's streak an MLB best

MLB.com is keeping track of a Stat of the Day for the Blue Jays this season, highlighting a unique, interesting or fun nugget from each game. August 2: Indians 5, Blue Jays 2 -- Cimber extends homer-less streak. Adam Cimber turned in another scoreless inning of relief for the Blue...
MLBMLB

'Locked in' Ortega delivers historic 3-HR day

WASHINGTON -- Not once, not twice, but three times during Sunday afternoon’s rubber match did Rafael Ortega get to jog around the bases, bringing him to four home runs in his last two games. Since the All-Star break, the outfielder has had more steady playing time, and he has been taking advantage of it with a hot streak.
MLBPosted by
NBC Chicago

Observations: Cubs Squander Rafael Ortega's 3 Homers in Walk-Off

Observations: Cubs squander Ortega’s 3 homers in loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Cubs lost the series finale at Washington in a 6-5 walk-off. Here are 10 observations from the game:. Cubs outfielder Rafael Ortega hit three home runs Sunday, doubling his season total. His third was the...
MLBsportsgamblingpodcast.com

MLB Week Betting Preview 8.1-8.4 + Special Guest MintyBets | MLB Gambling Podcast (Ep. 29)

MLB Week Betting Preview 8.1-8.4 + Special Guest MintyBets | Ep. 29. The MLB Gambling Podcast is starting the month of August with a bang! Malcolm Bamford and Munaf Manji welcome on a very special guest, lead betting reporter/analyst and content creator for Yahoo Sportsbook, MintyBets! First, Malcolm and Munaf get you caught up with news and notes from around the league. Then, the guys get into a few more trades that happened on Friday.
MLBdodgerblue.com

Dodgers Vs. Diamondbacks 07/30/21: Odds And MLB Betting Trends

Article courtesy OddsShark (@OddsShark) The Los Angeles Dodgers (62-42) failed in their attempt to overtake the San Francisco Giants on the road earlier this week, as the National League West leaders increased their division lead to three games. Fortunately for the Dodgers, their quest for a ninth straight division title will take them to the worst team in the NL West to finish up their six-game road trip, as the Arizona Diamondbacks (32-71) will start a seven-game homestand as big underdogs on Friday.

