Maine State

Wiscasset Creative Alliance wins ME Arts Commission grants

By BDN Community
Bangor Daily News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWISCASSET – The Maine Arts Commission has awarded two grants to Wiscasset Creative Alliance to support community-building activities in and around Wiscasset Village. The Alliance is an “umbrella” non-profit which serves as the home base for Wiscasset Art Walk, Wiscasset’s Museum in the Streets, Wiscasset Marketfest and Friends of Wiscasset Village, providing the benefits of non-profit status to this collection of local community initiatives.

