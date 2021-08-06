Wiscasset Creative Alliance wins ME Arts Commission grants
WISCASSET – The Maine Arts Commission has awarded two grants to Wiscasset Creative Alliance to support community-building activities in and around Wiscasset Village. The Alliance is an “umbrella” non-profit which serves as the home base for Wiscasset Art Walk, Wiscasset’s Museum in the Streets, Wiscasset Marketfest and Friends of Wiscasset Village, providing the benefits of non-profit status to this collection of local community initiatives.bangordailynews.com
