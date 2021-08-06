Lauri Markkanen wants to leave Bulls: 'I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else'

Lauri Markkanen Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

After four seasons with the Chicago Bulls, Lauri Markkanen is looking to continue his NBA career elsewhere.

On Friday, the native of Finland told Yle Sport that he hopes his career will continue somewhere other than Chicago.

"We have offers from several different teams," Markkanen said, translated from Finnish to English. "I want a fresh start to my NBA career somewhere else. Hopefully things will be sorted out quickly with the Bulls and a new direction for my career."

The Bulls made a $9 million qualifying offer to Markkanen, making him a restricted free agent this summer. Chicago extending a qualifying offer to the 24-year-old allows it to match any offer sheet he may sign.

The Bulls could also try to execute a sign-and-trade for Markkanen if he signs an offer sheet that they don't want to match.

In addition, Chicago's $9 million offer can be rescinded, which would make Markkanen an unrestricted free agent. Another scenario would be Markkanen not receiving an offer of his liking in restricted free agency and playing next season on the qualifying offer before becoming an unrestricted free agent in 2022.

Markkanen did shoot a career-high 40.2% from three and 48% from the field in 2020-21, but the former seventh overall pick had a trying season in which he was moved to reserve, losing his starting job to Daniel Theis after the trade deadline. He also posted career-worst averages of 13.6 points, 5.3 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game.

Executive vice president Artūras Karnišovas said in May that Markkanen was "an essential part of our team" whom he hopes "is a part of what we're building here," according to NBC Sports Chicago.

However, things may have changed with the additions of Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan this summer.