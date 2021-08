Love may sometimes be blind, but Giannina Gibelli is seeing things clearly now. The reality star provided an update on where she and Damian Powers are at on August 2 — just days after the three-episode "Love is Bind: After the Alter ” reunion aired. "For the first time in like three years I feel like I don't have to keep some sort of my life private anymore," Giannina told Entertainment Tonight. The on/off couple met on Season 1 of "Love is Blind" in 2018 and even got engaged. But fans were left at a cliffhanger when they saw Damian dramatically ditch Giannina at the altar during the finale. Somehow, they worked things out and continued dating after the show, yet the relationship wasn't without complications.