Quite possibly one of the most important items on the back-to-school list is clothing for your children. They do grow like weeds, after all. So when you are on your back-to-school shopping spree, you’ll want to find some of the best places that you can find back-to-school clothes at the best price possible. Luckily, there are plenty of back-to-school sales going on right now. Here are some of the best places to shop for back-to-school clothes for your little ones.