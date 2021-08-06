Josie Moore suspends campaign for Cleveland Heights mayor

Josie Moore, a candidate to become Cleveland Heights’ first elected mayor, announced Aug. 5 she is suspending her campaign. “It is with a heavy heart, but clear eyes that I announce the suspension of my campaign for mayor of Cleveland Heights,” Moore said in a statement. “For a while now, I have gone back and forth about whether staying in the race and pushing issues and ideas into the dialogue through the platform of a mayoral candidate was good for Cleveland Heights. And for a while, I believe it was. However, I no longer think that’s the case.