Kern County, CA

Magnitude-3.6 Quake Hits Grapevine Area

By CBSLA Staff
CBS LA
CBS LA
 5 days ago

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Grapevine area Friday morning.

Aug. 6, 2021. (USGS)

The earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. with an epicenter about 11.2 miles northwest of the town of Grapevine and 22 miles south of Bakersfield in Kern County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This comes after a magnitude-3.5 quake shook Hemet in Riverside County late Wednesday night.

CBS LA

CBS LA

