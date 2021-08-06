Magnitude-3.6 Quake Hits Grapevine Area

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the Grapevine area Friday morning.

The earthquake occurred at 7:37 a.m. with an epicenter about 11.2 miles northwest of the town of Grapevine and 22 miles south of Bakersfield in Kern County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

It occurred at a depth of 4.9 miles.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

This comes after a magnitude-3.5 quake shook Hemet in Riverside County late Wednesday night.