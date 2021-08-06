Air Quality Alert issued for Big Horn, Broadwater, Carter, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark by NWS
Effective: 2021-08-06 09:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-06 09:30:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Big Horn; Broadwater; Carter; Jefferson; Lewis and Clark; Powder River; Rosebud; Yellowstone The Air Quality Alert for Big Horn, Broadwater, Carter, Jefferson, Lewis and Clark, Powder River, Rosebud and Yellowstone counties has been cancelled. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at www.todaysair.mt.govalerts.weather.gov
