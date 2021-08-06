Cancel
Flathead County, MT

Air Quality Alert issued for Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, Sanders by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-06 09:17:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-07 09:00:00 MDT Urgency: Unknown Severity: Unknown Certainty: Unknown Target Area: Flathead; Lake; Lincoln; Mineral; Sanders AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air quality alert for Flathead, Lake, Lincoln, Mineral, and Sanders counties in effect until 9 AM MDT 8/7/21. Heavy smoke is causing elevated particulate concentrations. An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near future. As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Columbia Falls, Libby, and Thompson Falls are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups As of 9 AM MDT, Particulate levels in Birney, Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Frenchtown, Great Falls, Helena, Lewistown, Malta, Missoula, Seeley Lake, Sidney are Moderate When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion. When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion. For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental Quality at http://todaysair.mt.gov

alerts.weather.gov

