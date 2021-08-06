People who knew him best, remember Deputy Campas

The Kern County Sheriff's Office is preparing to lay Kern County Sheriff's Office Deputy Phillip Campas to rest.

Campas was killed in the line of duty during a standoff in Wasco on July 25.

What you need to know about Friday's ceremony.

The ceremony for deputy Campas will take place at Mechanics bank arena Friday morning.

And in the wake of Campas' death those who knew him best are recounting his life.

23ABC spoke to KCSO Lt. Joel Swanson about the impact Campas' death has had on the sheriff's office.

“It’s affected everyone in our department. It’s affected members of the community. Nationwide we’ve received condolences, we’ve received phone calls from people all over the nation from law enforcement to the public.

“We’re hoping it’s going to be closure for a lot of people. We recognize that there’s still going to be a lot of grief and hurt, but we’re hoping this will help with that.”

"He was a star in our organization," said Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood. "When you talk about police officers that run toward the gunfire. That's him.

"Deputy Phillip Campas proudly served his country and the county he grew up in. Joining the Kern County Sheriff's Office in February of 2016 after serving as a United States Marine.

"Deputy Campas served as a sergeant in Afghanistan in 2008 in operation enduring freedom. Deputy Campas served the sheriff's office in our community as a patrol deputy, a swat team member, an honor guard member and recruit training officer."

“He’s got a heart of gold, said Vivian Siera, Campas' aunt. "He’s a softie inside but a hard and a strong guy on the outside. He’d do anything for any body and it showed on his last day.”

He was a husband, son, brother, and father to three young children.

Deputy Phillip Campas was 35 years old.

And of course 23ABC will have full coverage of the funeral.

Our streaming coverage will start at 9:30 a.m. on our social media and streaming platforms.

Then we will also carry the services on air starting at 11 a.m.