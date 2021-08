Last season the unquestioned strength of the Duke roster was on the defensive line where the Blue Devils boasted both experience and NFL caliber talent. Fast forward a season and head coach David Cutcliffe and company are looking to replace a lot of talent following the NFL declarations and drafting of Chris Rumph and Victor Dimukeje along with the transfer of Drew Jordan. With those three starters moving on, the default leader of the Duke defensive front is graduate student Ben Frye who moves from defensive tackle to defensive end this season.