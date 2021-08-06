SWindsor providing COVID-related assistance

Town of South Windsor via Facebook

SOUTH WINDSOR — The town is allowing residents facing financial hardships due to the pandemic to apply for assistance through federal funds.

Andrea Cofrancesco, director of human services, said residents making up to 80% of median income for the area could contact the town’s Human Services department to apply for assistance.

The median income of a family of two in South Windsor is $62,800, so a two-person household with an income of $50,240 or less qualifies.

FUNDS AVAILABLE

WHAT: Residents with a household income up to 80% of the median income for the area that have been impacted by the pandemic can apply for assistance through the Human Services Department.

HOW: Call 860-648-6361, ext. 3335 and ask to speak to a caseworker. Must provide proof of income and assets as well as evidence of COVID-related hardship.

Eligible residents must provide proof of income and assets, and be able to prove their economic hardship is a direct result of the pandemic.

“The aim of the program truly is to help South Windsor residents who are struggling as a result of COVID-related issues,” Cofrancesco said.

Some $100,000 in funding was allocated by the town to provide pandemic assistance. The federal funds come from the economic stimulus package received by the town through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Town Manager Michael Man-iscalco said the possible end to the eviction moratorium simply happened to line up with recent allocation of the federal funds in July.

“This is one of the programs that we had outlined from the beginning,” Maniscalco said.

Cofrancesco said the funds are for hardships as a result of the pandemic, but are otherwise non-specific, and residents can apply for help with expenses that don’t “fall in the category of something else,” like help with medical bills or home repairs.

“We help people all year, so this is nothing new, but it’s a different type of money and it

has to be COVID-related,” Cofrancesco said.

Additionally, South Windsor Human Services is assisting residents in applying to UniteCT, a federal program with similar qualifications that provides rental and electricity payment assistance. Residents can apply on their own online as well, as long as they meet quidelines.

Mayor Andrew Paterna said the program is ready to go, and any residents who fall below the economic guideline should apply.

“They can contact the human services department and get some assistance,” Paterna said.

Maniscalco said that the possible end on the eviction moratorium has pushed the town to get residents who stand to benefit to apply to both programs.

In total, the town received $3.8 million in federal stimulus funds, with $3.5 million allocated to specific town projects while $360,000 was allocated for contingency should the town exceed their budget.

Maniscalco said if there is enough demand, the human resources assistance program could draw from some of the contingent funds.