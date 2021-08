Joe Biden and his Democrats are using my tax dollars (and maybe even some of yours) for the 1.3 million illegal immigrants and an undisclosed number of gotaways that he has foolishly allowed to invade our Southern border and seek refuge in the US. Can you even imagine how much it costs each and every day to provide food, clothing, shoes, shelter, medicine, healthcare, cell phones, and yes, even diapers, baby bottles and formula for over 1.3 million illegals who contribute nothing to this country?