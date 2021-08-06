Cancel
Cass County, IN

Our view: Working together to get things done

By Pharos-Tribune Editorial Board
Posted by 
Pharos-Tribune
Pharos-Tribune
 5 days ago

Officials from Cass County and Logansport did what many thought could not be done when it came to the debated curb cut for the new jail expansion – they made a deal.

The reason for the skepticism was the way the July 14 Board of Works meeting went down, with both sides verbally sparring. Logansport Mayor Chris Martin said “we’re not going to approve it” when discussing the curb cut and Cass County Commissioner Ryan Browning mentioned possible litigation after the meeting.

The state-mandated jail expansion will add 47,000 square feet over two stories to the previously existing 49,000 square feet. It will make room for an additional 154 beds, which means the jail will be able to house approximately 360 inmates once finished.

The expansion took away some needed parking spots, however, and the county needed city approval for a curb cut at Fourth Street, north of High Street, to access more parking. Stonewall Park, which is not listed officially as a city park, would lose the south half due to the curb cut.

In what could have been a chaotic Board of Works meeting on Wednesday with the issue up for a vote, both sides were civil, worked out the few details involving Stonewall Park and approval was given.

Browning mentioned continued talks with City Council President Dave Morris after the July 14 meeting and Board of Works member Lisa Terry also emphasized having a continuing conversation between the city and county at Wednesday’s meeting.

“We’re working towards the same thing,” she said. And those living in the city also are living in Cass County and are affected.

In what could have been a drawn out and complicated legal matter, kudos to county and city officials for keeping the lines of communication open and getting the approval done.

Pharos-Tribune

Pharos-Tribune

Logansport, IN
