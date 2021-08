Tropic-O-Ice, a shaved ice food truck founded, owned, and operated by Jamey Rimmey of Bellwood as a part-time gig, has been years in the making. Explains Rimmey, “It started as an idea I got when I was living in Florida and working at a key lime pie store. We hosted a festival each January. Two years ago we built the world’s largest key lime pie. It was about 15 feet wide. There was a shaved ice stand there that I would go to. I learned how to shave ice. I sold my bike and purchased an old RV – right before the pandemic. It took me nine months. I rebuilt everything inside, except I had someone do the electrical and plumbing. Tropic-O-Ice was born.”