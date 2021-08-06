Cancel
Packers superfans find home, happiness in Green Bay

By Eric Crest
Bobby Anderson and Jose Garcia moved to Green Bay unsure of what they would do for work or where they would live.

Anderson, an Atlanta native, and Garcia, from Los Angeles, just knew that they wanted to be closer to Lambeau Field.

Both landed on their feet and now they are living their best lives. They are attending games, checking out training camp, snagging autographs from players and coaches, and sharing what it means to them to live and play in Titletown.

Bobby says he didn't know Jose was going to follow in his footsteps. Recently, Bobby ran into Jose at training camp when Jose said that he was inspired by Bobby's journey to GB and wanted to see if he could make it happen too.

NBC 26 is talking with both superfans today. Check back with this story later to see what they said about their journey.

