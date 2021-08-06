Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Our Town Fox Cities: Employment opportunities at Amcor

By Dena Holtz
wearegreenbay.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(WFRV) – Events around beautiful communities like the Fox Cities make it a great place to live and work and finding a place you can be proud to work at is a big part of calling this community home. At Amcor, they help make the packaging for many household items....

www.wearegreenbay.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Cities#Our Town#Wfrv#Amcor Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Related
wearegreenbay.com

Fond du Lac Police & local community’s teamwork help clean up neighborhood

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – When two Fond du Lac Police Officers noticed some glass on a sidewalk, they didn’t hesitate to pick it up. According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, Officers Kari Beckford and Keywon Brown noticed glass on the sidewalk in a neighborhood that is home to many families and children. Both took it upon themselves to spend a few moments sweeping and picking it up.
Outagamie County, WIwearegreenbay.com

Outagamie County in ‘high level’ of community spread, masks encouraged

(WFRV) – The Outagamie County Public Health Divison is encouraging residents to wear a mask and the county experiences a high level of community transmission. According to officials, the COVID-19 vaccine is still the best way to stop the spread of the virus. Another mitigation strategy is wearing a mask, which is currently encouraged to individuals.
Plymouth, MNPosted by
Paula Carlsen

City of Plymouth Curatorial and Collections Volunteer Opportunity

PLYMOUTH, MN - City of Plymouth offers volunteer opportunities for Minnesotans who are interested in historical amenities and commit to joining the volunteer community within three months. The Curatorial and Collections Volunteer will form an essential element of designing, constructing, and managing new exhibitions for the Plymouth Historical Society.
Appleton, WIwearegreenbay.com

Appleton looking at new ways to fund road projects

APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV)-How your city funds your local roads is probably something you don’t think a lot about until you’re in your car driving over a pothole. Appleton’s Common Council has been thinking a lot about road funding, so much so that they approved a study to see if there’s a better way to do it.
Politicswearegreenbay.com

Our Town Fox Cities: Local 5 Live viewer suggestions

(WFRV) – All week we’ve been asking to tell us about their favorite things to see and do while in the Fox Cities. Local 5 Live’s Dena Holtz joins us with a rundown of some of the top suggestions. Add your suggestions for our next location! Just head to our...
Health Serviceswearegreenbay.com

Our Town Fox Cities: Tour Silverstone Memory Care’s new facility

(WFRV) – There’s a new option for those in need of memory care. Local 5 Live visited Silverstone Memory Care to give our viewers a tour of this brand-new facility designed purposefully with a calming setting, incorporating elements of nature. Silverstone Memory Care is located at 5100 W. Schroth Lane...
Real Estatewearegreenbay.com

Our Town Fox Cities: Cardinal Financial

(WFRV) – Whether you want to buy a home in the Valley or a cabin Up North, the team at Cardinal Financial stays with you locally from beginning to end. And with their slogan, “ridiculously amazing mortgage team”, you are sure to find a solution that’s right for you, whether it’s buying or refinancing.
Menasha, WIwearegreenbay.com

Our Town: TDS bringing fiber technology to the Fox Cities

(WFRV) – Thousands of people in the Fox Cities have a new option for high-speed internet, TV, and phone services. TDS is bringing fiber technology to neighborhoods, giving people lighting fast access to all their favorite shows, music, and more. Visit TDS, located at 1490 Oneida Street in Menasha –...
Politicsbgindependentmedia.org

Not In Our Town BG to hold virtual meeting Thursday

The regularly scheduled monthly general meeting of Not In Our Town BG will be held virtually, on Thursday, Aug. 5, at 3 p.m. Use the following information to join the meeting:. https://bgsu-edu.zoom.us/j/84055736056?pwd=SkN1VHR6TzNubGJTdWJCZlRnMFFOQT09. Meeting ID: 840 5573 6056. Passcode: 946533. The gathering is open to community and campus public participation and...
Ashwaubenon, WIwearegreenbay.com

Employment opportunities at Woodside Senior Communities

(WFRV) – For a few months now, Local 5 Live has been telling you about how fun it is to be a resident at Woodside Senior Living. So it would make sense it’s just as fun to work there. Amy Mackenzie stopped by the studio to share some exciting employment opportunities they have and how you can apply.
Buffalo, NYbuffalorising.com

Opportunity Knocks: 5 Mid-City Commercial Units

Back in January, we looked at the residential components of Sinatra & Co.’s mixed-use Mid-City development project. Today, we’re taking a look at the commercial component of the building, which is presently in its raw form. I spoke with Rod Nagy from Pyramid Brokerage Company, who told me that the currently-raw, available commercial spaces range between 1600 to 4900 square feet. Along with some details on the spaces, he sent along some images of the exposed brick and the historic details of the spaces, which are innately appealing. The hope is that future tenants might utilize the brickwork and the unusual columns in ways that will highlight the building’s natural beauty. At the same time, the world is their oyster – Nagy reminded me that there’s no way of telling what sort of business will eventually occupy the spaces, and what their needs and aesthetics will be.
Brown County, WIwearegreenbay.com

Our Town Brown County: Jet Air Group

(WFRV) – It’s a view of the area you’ll only get by air and they can connect you to hundreds of destinations worldwide. Thanks to the services of Jet Air Group you can be a passenger or learn to fly the plane. Local 5 Live stopped by recently with a look at how you can join the fun in the sky.
Door County, WIwearegreenbay.com

Our Town Sturgeon Bay: Parasail Door County

(WFRV) – If you’ve explored Door County and you think you know all the hidden gems, there might still be a spot or two new to you when you see it from the water or air. Local 5 Live visited Sail Door County to see the excursions they offer that even gets your furry friends out on the open water.
Athens, OHohio.edu

Transportation and Parking Services offers employment opportunities for students

As the 2021-22 academic year approaches, opportunities for student employment with Transportation and Parking Services (TPS) are becoming available for OHIO students. TPS offers a wide variety of student positions to help support the campus community. Job opportunities include student transit drivers, parking field ambassadors and event parking personnel. Duties range by position but include providing driving and dispatching support for evening and weekend campus transit services, monitoring campus parking facilities, cleaning University fleet vehicles, and assisting with the setup and implementation of event parking activities.
Greenleaf, WIwearegreenbay.com

Welcome to the Neighborhood: Winealot Vineyards

(WFRV) – They’re a new vineyard and winery with a focus on Wisconsin grown grapes and fruit. Local 5 Live says Welcome to the Neighborhood to Winealot Vineyards, Miranda stopped by with a look at some of her inventory. You can stop by for a sip at 6123 County Trunk...

Comments / 0

Community Policy