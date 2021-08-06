Our Town Fox Cities: Employment opportunities at Amcor

Back in January, we looked at the residential components of Sinatra & Co.’s mixed-use Mid-City development project. Today, we’re taking a look at the commercial component of the building, which is presently in its raw form. I spoke with Rod Nagy from Pyramid Brokerage Company, who told me that the currently-raw, available commercial spaces range between 1600 to 4900 square feet. Along with some details on the spaces, he sent along some images of the exposed brick and the historic details of the spaces, which are innately appealing. The hope is that future tenants might utilize the brickwork and the unusual columns in ways that will highlight the building’s natural beauty. At the same time, the world is their oyster – Nagy reminded me that there’s no way of telling what sort of business will eventually occupy the spaces, and what their needs and aesthetics will be.