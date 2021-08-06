Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

See Foo Fighters Troll Westboro Baptist Church With Bee Gees Classic Before Kansas Concert

By Daniel Kreps
SFGate
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFoo Fighters’ tour returned to Kansas Thursday, giving the band an opportunity to reignite their longstanding feud with the Westboro Baptist Church, which routinely descends on the parking lot outside Foo Fighters shows with their hate-filled signs. As fans began congregating in the parking lot outside Bonner Springs’ Azura Amphitheater,...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baptist#Ladies And Gentlemen#Bee Gees#Kansas#Music#Foo Fighters#The Bee Gees#Twitter
Related
MetalSucks

Westboro County Church 0, Foo Fighters 100,000,001

The Westboro County Church — the organization known for love-thy-neighbor-worthy slogans like “God Hates F*gs” and protesting at the funerals of Ronnie James Dio and Jeff Hanneman — amongst other Christ-like activities — protested the Foo Fighters show which took place yesterday (August 5) at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
Posted by
The Independent

Foo Fighters play disco to drown out Westbro Baptist Church’s homophobic chants

Foo Fighters have trolled the anti-LGBT+ Westbro Baptist church on their latest tour.The group, which has targeted Foo Fighters shows on various occasions in the past, turned up at the band’s concert at the Azura Ampitheater in Kansas on 5 August. Some of the group shouted homophobic chants, while others held placards. To drown out the chants, the Foo Fighters turned up on a truck dressed as their recent disco alter egos, The Dee Gees. Earlier this year, the group released an album of covers as the Dee Gees titled Hail Satin. The 10-track album features four Bee Gees covers,...
decaturradio.com

Foo Fighters Welcome Female Guitarist To Jam Outside Kansas City

Jamming with Foo Fighters on August 5th was a lucky Bonner Springs, Kansas fan. GuitarWorld.com reported “Lauren” joined the group at Azura Amphitheater and was handed one of Dave Grohl's signature 'DG-335' Gibson Trini Lopez guitars and put pedal to the metal with a rendition of the band's 1997 classic, “Monkey Wrench.”
Bonner Springs, KSneuhoffmedialafayette.com

Foo Fighters invite fan on stage to play with them [VIDEO]

Dave Grohl again proves that he and the rest of the Foo Fighters gang are some of the greatest people ever. At a recent show in Bonner Springs, Kansas, Dave invited fan Lauren on stage. He then lent her his guitar so she could play with the band on ‘Monkey Wrench.’ Heck, she even got to end the song with a solo!
Billboard

Foo Fighters Kick Off Summer Tour With ZZ Top Tribute, Bee Gees Classics

The show for a modest crowd of 8,000 had all the trappings of one of the band's raucous arena or stadium shows for 18,000 or 80,000, with Dave Grohl and company playing their hearts out on such beloved ragers as "My Hero," "Breakout" and "Monkey Wrench" as they helped to christen the outdoor portion of the city's brand new riverfront venue, the Andrew J. Brady ICON Music Center.
mxdwn.com

Foo Fighters Respond to Westboro Baptist Protestors by Playing Dee Gees Version of “You Should Be Dancing” on a Flatbed Truck

Westboro Baptist Church and the Foo Fighters have long had beef, the church being known to picket in front of their Kansas shows just about every time they’ve performed for the last ten years. Last night, on August 5th however, the Foo Fighters took their feud one step further, driving out to the picketers in the bed of a flatbed truck and singing a cover of “You Should Be Dancing” as they drove away. This move isn’t entirely out of the blue, as the Foo Fighters have recently released an EP of Bee Gees covers as the Dee Gees, and there really is no better way to perform it live than from a truck in action against hate.
Music101x.com

WATCH: Foo Fighters Fan Joins On Stage to Perform “Monkey Wrench”

Okay but imagine if Foo Fighters asked you to come on stage and play guitar in a filled amphitheater… pretty rad, right?. Well that happened to one lucky fan in Kansas at the Azura Amphitheater in Bonner Springs! Frontman Dave Grohl invited a talented attendee, Lauren, to join them and play guitar for their 1997 track “Monkey Wrench.” Another superfan captured the iconic moment.
Kansas State1057thexrocks.com

The Foo Fighters Alter Ego The ‘Dee-Gees’ Show Up On A Flat-Bed Truck In Kansas!

Well, X fans, leave it to Dave Grohl and the mighty Foo Fighters to get their point across in a fun and inspiring way! The Foo played in Bonner Springs, Kansas last week, and the show was apparently picketed by members of the Westboro Baptist Church. If you think you’ve heard this story before, well, you would be correct. Dave and the Foo have had some history with the Church in the past. Fast forward to 2021. Dave and his fellow bandmates in the Foo rode out on a flatbed truck and performed the Bee-Gees classic, “You Should Be Dancing”, last week, yep, a public sighting of their alter-ego band, ‘The Dee-Gees!’ Dave was on the microphone, on the flatbed truck, and said the following to the Church members. “Ladies and Gentlemen, I got something to say. Because you know what? I love you!” Dave continued, “The way I look at it, I love everybody. That’s what your supposed to do….I deliver all of my love, and you shouldn’t be hating. You should be dancing!” Yep, there you have it! Check out the video below, captured by onlookers who were no doubt surprised to see one of the biggest Rock stars on the planet and his band playing on a flatbed truck in Kansas! Rock!
Kansas, ILvermilioncountyfirst.com

Foo Fighters Confront Haters With Dance Party

The Foo Fighters again took on the Westboro Baptist Church protestors at their concert in Kansas on Friday (August 6th) by heading out to the parking lot in the back of a flatbed truck and speaking to them over a microphone. Dave Grohl told the small sign-toting group, “I love everybody. Isn't that what you're supposed to do? Can't you just love everybody? Cause I think it's about love — that's what I think… and you shouldn't be hating. You know what you all should be doing? You should be dancing.” The band then began singing a cover of Bee Gees' “You Should Be Dancing.”
MusicPosted by
1049 The Edge

Dave Grohl Reveals His Foo Fighters Pre-Show Ritual

Does it often seem like the good times have already started when Foo Fighters hit the stage? There's a very good reason for that, as Dave Grohl revealed during a chat with Blink-182's Mark Hoppus for his After School Radio podcast on Apple Music Hits. During their chat, Hoppus spoke...
Musicajournalofmusicalthings.com

Ongoing History Daily: The story behind the Foo Fighters’ “Everlong”

If you’ve always thought that the Foo Fighters song “Everlong” was about Kurt Cobain and his various addictions, that’s not a bad interpretation. But it’s now what Dave Grohl had in mind when he wrote it. It was Christmas 1996 and he was miserable. He’d just got divorced and was...
USA Today

41 of the greatest singers in rock 'n' roll history

“Let the music do the talking,” as the lyrics go. However, it is usually the voice that sings the song that is the catalyst to great bands. So let’s take a look at some of the greatest to hold a mic in rock history. Bruce Springsteen. Bruce Springsteen’s songs and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy