Salem Media Group saw its net income rise over the last year as revenue and operating expenses both went up for the quarter ended June 30. The conservative media group has some of its main operations in Camarillo but moved its headquarters earlier this year to Irving, Texas. Its total revenue increased more than 20% over the year, going from $52.9 million in the second quarter of 2020 to $63.8 million in the most recent quarter, according to earnings released Aug. 4. The company’s expenses rose, too, but at a slower rate: Operating expenses increased 8.2%, to $58.1 million in the most recent quarter.