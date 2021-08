I was raised in the south side of Chicago till I was 18 years old. My wife and I moved to South Dakota when we were 22 years old after 4 years of Bible College. I'd never been to South Dakota. It was different in so many ways. It was quite the culture shock for me. I have never seen so far into the distance with the absence of buildings and trees. A very noticeable difference to me was the amount of traffic, or lack thereof.