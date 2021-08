Although Elon Musk’s Tesla continues to dominate the electric car market, the automaker’s promised Cybertruck seems to be getting further and further away. Production delays pushing the release to 2022 (and possibly beyond) mean there’s space in the market for an electric truck. But the list of serious competitors is short: The Nikola Badger has been pushed to late 2022 at the earliest, and the Ford Lighting is part of an established brand, leaving only Rivian as a player in the electric truck market looking for new investments.