Detroit, MI

Dave Chappelle adds 3 more shows in Detroit, will film Netflix special

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 5 days ago
Dave Chappelle has added three more shows to his reopening of the Fillmore Detroit due to "overwhelming demand."

The venue will reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.

Chappelle will now perform a total of seven shows beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10. His performances from Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 will be filmed for his Netflix special.

New show dates are listed below:

Friday, August 13 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 14 at 7 pm
Sunday, August 15 at 7 pm

Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning on Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. ET at T icketmaster.com . All attendees will be subject to a COVID test before entering the Fillmore.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

