Dave Chappelle adds 3 more shows in Detroit, will film Netflix special
Dave Chappelle has added three more shows to his reopening of the Fillmore Detroit due to "overwhelming demand."
The venue will reopen after being closed for more than a year due to the pandemic.
Chappelle will now perform a total of seven shows beginning Tuesday, Aug. 10. His performances from Aug. 12 through Aug. 15 will be filmed for his Netflix special.
New show dates are listed below:
Friday, August 13 at 7 pm
Saturday, August 14 at 7 pm
Sunday, August 15 at 7 pm
Tickets for the newly announced dates will go on sale beginning on Monday, August 9 at 10 a.m. ET at T icketmaster.com . All attendees will be subject to a COVID test before entering the Fillmore.
