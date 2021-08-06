Cancel
Dollar mixed

By The Associated Press
 5 days ago

The U.S. dollar is mixed against other North American currencies in New York trading. It's worth 1.25 Canadian dollars, unchanged from late Thursday. And the dollar is trading at 19.97 Mexican pesos, up from late Thursday.

Currencies
Economy
Politics
Markets
EconomyThe Heartland Institute

Will the Dollar Survive the Next Decade?

The U.S. government Federal Reserve are printing/spending trillions upon trillions of dollars, putting the country at grave risk. How much longer can this go on? Stopping Socialism’s Justin Haskins and Donald Kendal discuss the potential collapse of the dollar in this episode of “Stopping Socialism.”. For more information about Justin,...
TrafficWTOP

Crude rises

Crude oil futures prices ended higher on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The near-month contract for the benchmark grade rose 96 cents — closing at $69.25 a barrel. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Dollar wavers on dovish Fed tone, mixed economic outlook

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index =USD, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at...
Reuters

GLOBAL-FOREX-Dollar soft on mixed mood on risk, central bank moves

(Updates prices) * Dollar still down as markets weigh adding risk * Markets mindful of next U.S. payroll report on Friday * Aussie and pound in focus before central bank meetings By David Henry NEW YORK, Aug 2 (Reuters) - The dollar eased slightly on Monday as markets assessed how tightly to embrace risk following dovish statements from Federal Reserve policy makers last week and mixed economic data. The dollar index, which measures the currency against six major peers, was down less than 0.1% at 92.05 in the afternoon in New York after having been down about 0.2% on the day. The index last week dropped 0.9%, the dollar's worst week since early May, as it turned away from the previous week's 3-1/2-month high when traders were positioning for a speedy start of Fed tapering of support for the economy. "The U.S. dollar has begun August with a heavier tone as risk appetites rebuild," Marc Chandler, chief market strategist at Bannockburn Global Forex, said in a note to clients. But the additional risk appetite in the dollar seemed satisfied after U.S. 10-year Treasury yields fell and stocks lost momentum after a report in the morning that U.S. manufacturing activity grew in July, but at a slower pace. U.S. Treasury bond yields fell to 1.18% on Monday afternoon from 1.226% on Friday and real yields - adjusted for inflation - reached record lows. The U.S. manufacturing report reinforced the idea that growth may have peaked. The euro was up less than 0.1% on the day at $1.187. It showed little reaction to a Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) reading of July manufacturing that had been seen as a possible mover. The British pound also little changed at $1.389, ahead of a Bank of England meeting later in the week. The recent move away from the dollar hardened after dovish comments from Fed officials indicated that lower interest rates and tapering of support for the economy will probably not come as quickly as markets had begun to expect. In comments last Wednesday, following a meeting of Fed policy makers, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said considerations of higher interest rates were "a ways away." The tone was affirmed on Friday when Fed Governor Lael Brainard said Friday "employment has some distance to go" to improve enough for the Fed to back away from support for the economy. Currency markets seemed ready to hold off on bigger moves ahead of the U.S. July nonfarm payrolls report, due on Friday. Another possible turning point could come at the end of this month when central bankers meet for an annual symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Fed officials could use the forum to shift, or affirm, their tone. A dollar rally "is unlikely to resume in force until a more hawkish Fed narrative takes hold," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. He added that he is bullish on the dollar and said he expects strong economic growth into the third quarter. NatWest analysts said "exit strategies" from government and central bank support programs, as well as new lockdowns, will drive currencies in the near term. Investors will be watching this week's meetings at the Bank of England and Reserve Bank of Australia. While sterling is supported by the possibility of an early end to BOE stimulus, the Australian central bank could well backtrack on its previous decision to taper stimulus, as protracted COVID-19 lockdowns weigh on growth. The Aussie was up 0.2% at $0.7363. ======================================================== Currency bid prices at 3:17PM (1917 GMT) Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid Previous Change Session Dollar index 92.0500 92.1080 -0.05% 2.299% +92.1740 +91.9110 Euro/Dollar $1.1872 $1.1867 +0.04% -2.83% +$1.1897 +$1.1860 Dollar/Yen 109.2800 109.6900 -0.38% +5.76% +109.7650 +109.1900 Euro/Yen 129.72 130.15 -0.33% +2.21% +130.4200 +129.6100 Dollar/Swiss 0.9052 0.9051 -0.01% +2.29% +0.9067 +0.9038 Sterling/Dollar $1.3889 $1.3896 -0.03% +1.68% +$1.3933 +$1.3876 Dollar/Canadian 1.2507 1.2468 +0.34% -1.76% +1.2515 +1.2455 Aussie/Dollar $0.7363 $0.7347 +0.24% -4.26% +$0.7382 +$0.7330 Euro/Swiss 1.0747 1.0741 +0.06% -0.56% +1.0766 +1.0741 Euro/Sterling 0.8546 0.8534 +0.14% -4.38% +0.8557 +0.8526 NZ $0.6973 $0.6977 -0.02% -2.87% +$0.6993 +$0.6953 Dollar/Dollar Dollar/Norway 8.8295 8.8345 -0.15% +2.73% +8.8415 +8.7785 Euro/Norway 10.4833 10.4576 +0.25% +0.16% +10.4908 +10.4300 Dollar/Sweden 8.5945 8.5847 -0.02% +4.86% +8.6087 +8.5674 Euro/Sweden 10.2033 10.2053 -0.02% +1.26% +10.2235 +10.1790 (Reporting by David Henry in New York and Sujata Rao in London. Additional reporting by Kevin Buckland in Tokyo Editing by Peter Graff, Barbara Lewis, Jonathan Oatis, Jane Merriman and Dan Grebler, William Maclean)
Sterling Firm, Dollar Mixed, as Focus Turns to FOMC

Asian markets continue to trade in risk averse mode today but selling has somewhat decelerated. Commodity currencies remain the weakest ones for the weak on risk-off sentiment, while Aussie is ignoring stronger than expected inflation reading. Yen and Swiss Franc are both strong, but they were outshone by Sterling. The Pound is supported by IMF’s forecast upgrade on UK. Meanwhile, Dollar and Euro are mixed as focus now turns to FOMC meeting, which is unlikely to reveal something new at this stage.
Goldman: Dollar Rally Will Fizzle

The dollar is rallying, reaching a near three-week high Tuesday with the help of a strong jobs report. But Goldman Sachs says investors shouldn’t believe this run. Too many problems are lurking for the US currency, the firm cautioned in a research note. Like what? US economic expansion will flag,...
Gold and silver higher

The August gold contract on the New York Mercantile Exchange closed today at $1750.40 an ounce – up $21.60. The current silver contract on the “NYMEX” closed at $23.47 an ounce – up nine cents. Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published,...
New Zealand dollar rallies

The dollar index had another sideways overnight session, finishing unchanged at 92.07, before edging lower to 92.02 in Asia in directionless trading. The dollar index remains mid-point between its breakout at 92.60 and structural support at 91.50, also home to its 100-day moving average. A break of either 91.50 or 92.60 will signal the dollar’s next directional move.
Dollar ends mixed ahead of U.S. payroll report

The greenback eased slightly and traded mixed against majority of its peers on Monday as investors are on caution ahead of Friday's release of U.S. jobs report. Reuters reported U.S. manufacturing continued to grow in July, though the pace slowed for the second straight month as spending rotates back to services from goods and shortages of raw materials persist. The Institute for Supply Management (ISM) said on Monday its index of national factory activity fell to 59.5 last month, the lowest reading since January, from 60.6 in June.
The US Dollar Rally Continues

The US Dollar rose overnight once again, propelled higher by rising US yields, hawkish Fed-speak and perhaps some delta-variant risk-hedging flows. The dollar index rose by 0.20% to 92.97 overnight, with a resistance test at 93.20 seemingly inevitable. That will open further gains to 93.50 and then 94.30. Only a fall through 92.60 changes the narrative.
Do border policies affect US infection rates?

PHOENIX (AP) — As the delta variant fuels an increase of COVID-19 cases in the U.S., some of President Joe Biden's critics blame the surge on his border policies, which allow some migrants to enter the country to apply for asylum. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This...
Dollar Digesting Gains Awaiting Fed Speaks, Markets Turned Mixed

Overall markets are mixed today, as Dollar is digesting some of last week’s gains, awaiting more guidance from FOMC members regarding tapering. New Zealand and Canadian Dollar are the stronger ones for now. But Australian Dollar is among the weakest together with Euro and Swiss France. Yen and Sterling is slightly firmer. Gold and silver recovered after initial selloff, but stays below last week’s low.
U.S. Dollar Regaining Ground

The correctional phase of the EUR/USD pair ended near the resistance level of 1.1900. There was a drop in the volume of long positions near that level. The pair got stuck at this level and retreated downwards shortly after. Judging by the Fibonacci retracement levels, the signal about a trend change was formed at the level of 23.6, which coincided with the resistance level of 1.1900.
The Hill

Psaki takes aim at DeSantis over Florida ventilator request

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Wednesday questioned why Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) would be "opposed" to receiving ventilators given the COVID-19 rise in his state. “As a policy, we don’t send ventilators to states without their interest in receiving the ventilators. I think the most important question...
4th stimulus check update: $2,000 petition, $1,000 for teachers, $600 payment for Californians

At this point, the chances of a fourth stimulus check getting approved are slim to none. But public support for more relief aid remains strong, with a Change.org petition calling for $2,000 payments per month for adults and another $1,000 for kids attracting nearly 2.8 million signatures. But Congress has its sights set on President Joe Biden's infrastructure bill, which cleared the Senate this week. Following that, Congress will turn its attention to a budget reconciliation package.
China confirms death sentence for Canadian Schellenberg

Amid diplomatic tensions between China and Canada, a Chinese court upheld the death sentence of a Canadian drug trafficker. The Court of Appeal of Liaoning Province (northeast China) said on Tuesday that the death sentence imposed on Canadian Robert Lloyd Schellenberg in January 2019 would stand. Ultimately, China’s Supreme People’s Court must uphold the death sentence.
CBS DFW

‘Not Just Stupid, Anti-American,’ Texas Rep. Dan Crenshaw Criticizes Biden Administration’s Push For OPEC To Increase Production

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Rep. Dan Crenshaw, R-Texas is calling out the Biden administration on Twitter for asking OPEC to increase crude oil production. “Reaching a whole new level of stupid, the Biden administration asks OPEC (foreign oil) to increase production, while making every possible attempt to destroy CLEANER American oil and gas. Not just stupid, but anti-American,” he tweeted.
Fourth Stimulus Checks: Economists, Senators Are Among Supporters of $2,000 Monthly Payments; Will They Affect the Decision Making?

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across the United States, a petition for $2,000 monthly stimulus payments is approaching its target of 3 million signatures. Twenty-one senators and 150 economists have campaigned for regular direct funding, but the Biden administration has indicated that it is not a priority, preferring to focus on pushing its infrastructure plan.

